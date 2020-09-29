IPL 2020: AB de Villiers, Navdeep Saini provide final flourish as RCB edge MI in thrilling Super Over
Here are the key moments from Match 10 of IPL 2020 played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.
AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli comfortably chased down eight runs in the Super Over off Jasprit Bumrah, handing Royal Challengers Bangalore a victory against Mumbai Indians. Earlier, RCB’s Navdeep Saini did a brilliant job with the ball in hand as he only went for seven runs against big hitters Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya. Sportzpics
After MI’s top order faltered, young Ishan Kishan’s 58-ball 99 was pivotal in guiding the franchise to a tie against RCB. He struck two fours and nine sixes during his stay at the crease, but missed out on a well-deserved half-century. Sportzpics
Kishan shared a 119-run stand with Kieron Pollard, who took the attack to the opposition with his 24-ball 60. The West Indian’s quickfire knock was laced with five maximums and three fours. Sportzpics
Earlier, batting first, RCB posted a massive target of 202 runs, courtesy the foundation laid by their openers Aaron Finch (52) and Devdutt Paddikal (54). Sportzpics
Building on the solid foundation laid by the openers, AB De Villiers smacked 55 runs from just 24 balls to give RCB the final flourish. ‘Mr 360’ struck four sixes and as many fours. Sportzpics
Washington Sundar, the pick of the RCB bowlers and the most economical among both the sides, finished with figures of 1-12. The off-spinner only conceded three runs per over and bowled brilliantly in the powerplay overs. Sportzpics