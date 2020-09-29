IPL 2020: AB de Villiers, Navdeep Saini provide final flourish as RCB edge MI in thrilling Super Over

1/6

AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli comfortably chased down eight runs in the Super Over off Jasprit Bumrah, handing Royal Challengers Bangalore a victory against Mumbai Indians. Earlier, RCB’s Navdeep Saini did a brilliant job with the ball in hand as he only went for seven runs against big hitters Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya. Sportzpics