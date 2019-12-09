1/8 Opener Lendl Simmons and comeback man Nicholas Pooran built a 61-run partnership for the third wicket as West Indies defeated India by eight wickets in the second T20I at Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield Stadium on Sunday. Sportzpics

2/8 After the visitors put hosts to bat, West Indies' Khary Pierre removed KL Rahul for just 11 runs, courtesy a catch by Shimron Hetmyer at deep square leg. Sportzpics

3/8 Jason Holder celebrates the dismissal of Rohit Sharma, whose recent struggles in the shortest format continued. He was dismissed for 15. Sportzpics

4/8 Virat Kohli promoted Shivam Dube (in pic) to number three, and he impressed with a thirty ball knock of 54 as he notched up his maiden T20I half-century. Sportzpics

5/8 Hayden Walsh celebrates the dismissal of Shreyas Iyer. Iyer, who has been touted as one of the favourites for the much-debated number four spot, was demoted to number six, and only scored 10 runs. Sportzpics

6/8 Under-fire Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 33 with Deepak Chahar at the other end as India posted a total of 170-7. Sportzpics

7/8 Washington Sundar celebrates the dismissal of Evin Lewis, who departed for 40 just before the halfway mark of the run chase. Sportzpics