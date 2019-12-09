First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition | 3rd Place Play-off Dec 09, 2019
NEP vs MDV
Nepal beat Maldives by 5 wickets
WI in IND | 2nd T20I Dec 08, 2019
IND vs WI
West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
SL in PAK Dec 11, 2019
PAK vs SL
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
ICC CWC League 2 Dec 11, 2019
UAE vs SCO
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
  • 1/8
    Opener Lendl Simmons and comeback man Nicholas Pooran built a 61-run partnership for the third wicket as West Indies defeated India by eight wickets in the second T20I at Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield Stadium on Sunday. Sportzpics

    Opener Lendl Simmons and comeback man Nicholas Pooran built a 61-run partnership for the third wicket as West Indies defeated India by eight wickets in the second T20I at Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield Stadium on Sunday. Sportzpics

  • 2/8
    After the visitors put hosts to bat, West Indies' Khary Pierre removed KL Rahul for just 11 runs, courtesy a catch by Shimron Hetmyer at deep square leg. Sportzpics

    After the visitors put hosts to bat, West Indies' Khary Pierre removed KL Rahul for just 11 runs, courtesy a catch by Shimron Hetmyer at deep square leg. Sportzpics

  • 3/8
    Jason Holder celebrates the dismissal of Rohit Sharma, whose recent struggles in the shortest format continued. He was dismissed for 15. Sportzpics

    Jason Holder celebrates the dismissal of Rohit Sharma, whose recent struggles in the shortest format continued. He was dismissed for 15. Sportzpics

  • 4/8
    Virat Kohli promoted Shivam Dube (in pic) to number three, and he impressed with a thirty ball knock of 54 as he notched up his maiden T20I half-century. Sportzpics

    Virat Kohli promoted Shivam Dube (in pic) to number three, and he impressed with a thirty ball knock of 54 as he notched up his maiden T20I half-century. Sportzpics

  • 5/8
    Hayden Walsh celebrates the dismissal of Shreyas Iyer. Iyer, who has been touted as one of the favourites for the much-debated number four spot, was demoted to number six, and only scored 10 runs. Sportzpics

    Hayden Walsh celebrates the dismissal of Shreyas Iyer. Iyer, who has been touted as one of the favourites for the much-debated number four spot, was demoted to number six, and only scored 10 runs. Sportzpics

  • 6/8
    Under-fire Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 33 with Deepak Chahar at the other end as India posted a total of 170-7. Sportzpics

    Under-fire Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 33 with Deepak Chahar at the other end as India posted a total of 170-7. Sportzpics

  • 7/8
    Washington Sundar celebrates the dismissal of Evin Lewis, who departed for 40 just before the halfway mark of the run chase. Sportzpics

    Washington Sundar celebrates the dismissal of Evin Lewis, who departed for 40 just before the halfway mark of the run chase. Sportzpics

  • 8/8
    Lendl Simmions played a match-winning knock of 67 as the Windies clinched a comfortable series-levelling victory. Sportzpics

    Lendl Simmions played a match-winning knock of 67 as the Windies clinched a comfortable series-levelling victory. Sportzpics




CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all

Loading...