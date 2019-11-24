Indian pacers reign supreme to record big win in Pink ball Test, sweep series 2-0
India thrashed Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs on Day 3 of the historic day-night Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The hosts clinched the series 2-0. AP
Mushfiqur Rahim, the lone warrior for the Bangladeshi batting line-up, couldn’t convert his half century into a century as he was dismissed on 74 by Umesh Yadav. AP
Speedster Umesh Yadav wrapped up the remaining Bangladeshi batsmen on Day 3, finishing with a five-wicket haul in the second innings. AP
Ishant Sharma led the Indian pace battery, picking up four wickets in the second innings and finishing with a total of nine wickets in the Test. He also bagged both Man of the Match and Man of the Series awards. AP
The Test, however, proved the mettle of India’s pace attack as the spinners went wicket-less. AP
Indian skipper Virat Kohli was the only centurion in the historic pink ball Test at Eden Gardens. His 27th Test century put the hosts on top of the visitors. AP
