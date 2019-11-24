1/6 India thrashed Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs on Day 3 of the historic day-night Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The hosts clinched the series 2-0. AP

2/6 Mushfiqur Rahim, the lone warrior for the Bangladeshi batting line-up, couldn’t convert his half century into a century as he was dismissed on 74 by Umesh Yadav. AP

3/6 Speedster Umesh Yadav wrapped up the remaining Bangladeshi batsmen on Day 3, finishing with a five-wicket haul in the second innings. AP

4/6 Ishant Sharma led the Indian pace battery, picking up four wickets in the second innings and finishing with a total of nine wickets in the Test. He also bagged both Man of the Match and Man of the Series awards. AP

5/6 The Test, however, proved the mettle of India’s pace attack as the spinners went wicket-less. AP