BAN in IND | 2nd Test Nov 22, 2019
IND vs BAN
India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
PAK in AUS | 1st Test Nov 21, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs
AFG and WI in IND Nov 27, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
ENG in NZ Nov 29, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Seddon Park, Hamilton
    India thrashed Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs on Day 3 of the historic day-night Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The hosts clinched the series 2-0. AP

    Mushfiqur Rahim, the lone warrior for the Bangladeshi batting line-up, couldn’t convert his half century into a century as he was dismissed on 74 by Umesh Yadav. AP

    Speedster Umesh Yadav wrapped up the remaining Bangladeshi batsmen on Day 3, finishing with a five-wicket haul in the second innings. AP

    Ishant Sharma led the Indian pace battery, picking up four wickets in the second innings and finishing with a total of nine wickets in the Test. He also bagged both Man of the Match and Man of the Series awards. AP

    The Test, however, proved the mettle of India’s pace attack as the spinners went wicket-less. AP

    Indian skipper Virat Kohli was the only centurion in the historic pink ball Test at Eden Gardens. His 27th Test century put the hosts on top of the visitors. AP

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

