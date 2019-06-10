1/10 Indian fans turned up the heat at The Oval in London as India took on Australia in the World Cup. (Image clicked via Oppo Reno 10X Hybrid Zoom)

2/10 Some pirates were also spotted at The Oval who carried along with themselves the Virat Kohli's regal regal poster and 'Bahubaali' MS Dhoni's portraits. (Image clicked via Oppo Reno 10X Hybrid Zoom)

3/10 The message from Indian fans for Australia was clear from the beginning of the match. (Image clicked via Oppo Reno 10X Hybrid Zoom)

4/10 With painted faces and fancy wigs, fans added colour to the frenzied environment of the match. (Image clicked via Oppo Reno 10X Hybrid Zoom)

5/10 Indian fans turned up in huge numbers to provide strong support to Virat Kohli and Co. (Image clicked via Oppo Reno 10X Hybrid Zoom)

6/10 The Indians fans outnumbers Aussie supporters big time, still a few managed to get into the stadium. (Image clicked via Oppo Reno 10X Hybrid Zoom)

7/10 Some beautiful sketches of Indian players were also at display at The Oval. (Image clicked via Oppo Reno 10X Hybrid Zoom)

8/10 The Oval in London hosted India's second match of the World Cup. (Image clicked via Oppo Reno 10X Hybrid Zoom)

9/10 Not surprisingly, the stadium was packed to the rafters. (Image clicked via Oppo Reno 10X Hybrid Zoom)