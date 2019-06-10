First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 14 Jun 09, 2019
IND vs AUS
India beat Australia by 36 runs
ICC CWC | Match 13 Jun 08, 2019
AFG vs NZ
New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 11, 2019
BAN vs SL
County Ground, Bristol
ICC CWC Jun 12, 2019
AUS vs PAK
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
  • 1/10
    Indian fans turned up the heat at The Oval in London as India took on Australia in the World Cup. (Image clicked via Oppo Reno 10X Hybrid Zoom)

    Indian fans turned up the heat at The Oval in London as India took on Australia in the World Cup. (Image clicked via Oppo Reno 10X Hybrid Zoom)

  • 2/10
    Some pirates were also spotted at The Oval who carried along with themselves the Virat Kohli's regal regal poster and 'Bahubaali' MS Dhoni's portraits. (Image clicked via Oppo Reno 10X Hybrid Zoom)

    Some pirates were also spotted at The Oval who carried along with themselves the Virat Kohli's regal regal poster and 'Bahubaali' MS Dhoni's portraits. (Image clicked via Oppo Reno 10X Hybrid Zoom)

  • 3/10
    The message from Indian fans for Australia was clear from the beginning of the match. (Image clicked via Oppo Reno 10X Hybrid Zoom)

    The message from Indian fans for Australia was clear from the beginning of the match. (Image clicked via Oppo Reno 10X Hybrid Zoom)

  • 4/10
    With painted faces and fancy wigs, fans added colour to the frenzied environment of the match. (Image clicked via Oppo Reno 10X Hybrid Zoom)

    With painted faces and fancy wigs, fans added colour to the frenzied environment of the match. (Image clicked via Oppo Reno 10X Hybrid Zoom)

  • 5/10
    Indian fans turned up in huge numbers to provide strong support to Virat Kohli and Co. (Image clicked via Oppo Reno 10X Hybrid Zoom)

    Indian fans turned up in huge numbers to provide strong support to Virat Kohli and Co. (Image clicked via Oppo Reno 10X Hybrid Zoom)

  • 6/10
    The Indians fans outnumbers Aussie supporters big time, still a few managed to get into the stadium. (Image clicked via Oppo Reno 10X Hybrid Zoom)

    The Indians fans outnumbers Aussie supporters big time, still a few managed to get into the stadium. (Image clicked via Oppo Reno 10X Hybrid Zoom)

  • 7/10
    Some beautiful sketches of Indian players were also at display at The Oval. (Image clicked via Oppo Reno 10X Hybrid Zoom)

    Some beautiful sketches of Indian players were also at display at The Oval. (Image clicked via Oppo Reno 10X Hybrid Zoom)

  • 8/10
    The Oval in London hosted India's second match of the World Cup. (Image clicked via Oppo Reno 10X Hybrid Zoom)

    The Oval in London hosted India's second match of the World Cup. (Image clicked via Oppo Reno 10X Hybrid Zoom)

  • 9/10
    Not surprisingly, the stadium was packed to the rafters. (Image clicked via Oppo Reno 10X Hybrid Zoom)

    Not surprisingly, the stadium was packed to the rafters. (Image clicked via Oppo Reno 10X Hybrid Zoom)

  • 10/10
    The fans created an electric atmosphere as they chanted, sang, and danced on the streets outside the ground after India beat Australia. (Image clicked via Oppo Reno 10X Hybrid Zoom)

    The fans created an electric atmosphere as they chanted, sang, and danced on the streets outside the ground after India beat Australia. (Image clicked via Oppo Reno 10X Hybrid Zoom)




World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 3 3 0 0 6
England 3 2 1 0 4
India 2 2 0 0 4
Australia 3 2 1 0 4
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 0 3
Pakistan 3 1 1 0 3
West Indies 2 1 1 0 2
Bangladesh 3 1 2 0 2
South Africa 3 0 3 0 0
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

