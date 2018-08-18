1/6 After 10 ten minutes and 16 balls later James Anderson became the last wicket to fall as India won the third Test by 203 runs on Day 5, pulling a victory to make it 2-1 in the five match series, with two Tests remaining. AFP

2/6 Earlier on Day 4 Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes stalled India's path to victory with a 169-run stand. AP

3/6 Jos Buttler went on to smash his maiden Test century before his was trapped by Jasprit Bumrah for 106. AP

4/6 After dismissing Buttler, Bumrah cleaned up Jonny Bairstow off the following delivery that helped India inch closer. Image courtesy: Twitter @ICC

5/6 England tailed wagged and pushed the game into Day 5. Bumrah claimed a five-wicket haul, leading his team off the field after Day 4's play. AP