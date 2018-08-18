First Cricket
India wrap third Test early on final day, register mammoth 203-run win to keep series alive

FirstCricket Staff, Aug,22 2018
  • 1/6

    After 10 ten minutes and 16 balls later James Anderson became the last wicket to fall as India won the third Test by 203 runs on Day 5, pulling a victory to make it 2-1 in the five match series, with two Tests remaining. AFP

  • 2/6

    Earlier on Day 4 Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes stalled India's path to victory with a 169-run stand. AP

  • 3/6

    Jos Buttler went on to smash his maiden Test century before his was trapped by Jasprit Bumrah for 106. AP

  • 4/6

    After dismissing Buttler, Bumrah cleaned up Jonny Bairstow off the following delivery that helped India inch closer. Image courtesy: Twitter @ICC

  • 5/6

    England tailed wagged and pushed the game into Day 5. Bumrah claimed a five-wicket haul, leading his team off the field after Day 4's play. AP

  • 6/6

    India captain Virat Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 200 runs in the Test (97 & 103). AP




