India wrap third Test early on final day, register mammoth 203-run win to keep series alive
After 10 ten minutes and 16 balls later James Anderson became the last wicket to fall as India won the third Test by 203 runs on Day 5, pulling a victory to make it 2-1 in the five match series, with two Tests remaining. AFP
Earlier on Day 4 Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes stalled India's path to victory with a 169-run stand. AP
Jos Buttler went on to smash his maiden Test century before his was trapped by Jasprit Bumrah for 106. AP
After dismissing Buttler, Bumrah cleaned up Jonny Bairstow off the following delivery that helped India inch closer. Image courtesy: Twitter @ICC
England tailed wagged and pushed the game into Day 5. Bumrah claimed a five-wicket haul, leading his team off the field after Day 4's play. AP
India captain Virat Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 200 runs in the Test (97 & 103). AP