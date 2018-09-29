1/7 The Indian team won the Asia Cup 2018 trophy after beating Bangladesh in the final. AP

2/7 Liton Das scored his maiden century against India, giving Bangladesh a strong start in the match. AP

3/7 After the fall of his wicket, Bangladesh suffered a collapse in their batting order, with eight players putting in single digit scores. AP

4/7 Kuldeep Yadav picked up three wickets for India, with Kedar Jadhav picking up another two. AP

5/7 Rohit Sharma got off to a decent start by scoring 48 runs, the highest score by any Indian player. AP

6/7 India's batsmen put on underwhelming displays, but were helped out by a string of good performances from the tail enders. Kedhar Jadhav got 23 not out, while Ravindra Jadeja and Bhuvneshwar Kumar both got more than 20 runs. AP