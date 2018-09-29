First Cricket
NZW in AUS | 1st T20I Sep 29, 2018
AUSW Vs NZW
Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 6 wickets
SAW in WI | 2nd T20I Sep 29, 2018
WIW Vs SAW
West Indies Women beat South Africa Women by 9 wickets
ZIM in SA Sep 30, 2018
SA vs ZIM
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
ZIM in SA Oct 03, 2018
SA vs ZIM
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
India win seventh Asia Cup trophy after nail-biting match with Bangladesh

FP Sports, Sep,29 2018
  • 1/7

    The Indian team won the Asia Cup 2018 trophy after beating Bangladesh in the final. AP

  • 2/7

    Liton Das scored his maiden century against India, giving Bangladesh a strong start in the match. AP

  • 3/7

    After the fall of his wicket, Bangladesh suffered a collapse in their batting order, with eight players putting in single digit scores. AP

  • 4/7

    Kuldeep Yadav picked up three wickets for India, with Kedar Jadhav picking up another two. AP

  • 5/7

    Rohit Sharma got off to a decent start by scoring 48 runs, the highest score by any Indian player. AP

  • 6/7

    India's batsmen put on underwhelming displays, but were helped out by a string of good performances from the tail enders. Kedhar Jadhav got 23 not out, while Ravindra Jadeja and Bhuvneshwar Kumar both got more than 20 runs. AP

  • 7/7

    India finished their tournament without defeat, and with a couple of dominant performances. AP




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 6113 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 4032 103
6 Australia 3699 100
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
