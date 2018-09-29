India win seventh Asia Cup trophy after nail-biting match with Bangladesh
The Indian team won the Asia Cup 2018 trophy after beating Bangladesh in the final. AP
Liton Das scored his maiden century against India, giving Bangladesh a strong start in the match. AP
After the fall of his wicket, Bangladesh suffered a collapse in their batting order, with eight players putting in single digit scores. AP
Kuldeep Yadav picked up three wickets for India, with Kedar Jadhav picking up another two. AP
Rohit Sharma got off to a decent start by scoring 48 runs, the highest score by any Indian player. AP
India's batsmen put on underwhelming displays, but were helped out by a string of good performances from the tail enders. Kedhar Jadhav got 23 not out, while Ravindra Jadeja and Bhuvneshwar Kumar both got more than 20 runs. AP
India finished their tournament without defeat, and with a couple of dominant performances. AP