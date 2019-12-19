First Cricket
WI in IND | 2nd ODI Dec 18, 2019
IND vs WI
India beat West Indies by 107 runs
WI in IND | 1st ODI Dec 15, 2019
IND vs WI
West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
WI in IND Dec 22, 2019
IND vs WI
Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Dec 26, 2019
SA vs ENG
SuperSport Park, Centurion
  • 1/7
    Rohit Sharma played a blistering knock of 159 as India beat West Indies by a convincing margin of 107 runs in the second ODI of the three-match series at Visakhapatnam. AP

  • 2/7
    Sharma’s partner KL Rahul also slammed a century as the duo added 227 for the opening stand. Rahul's knock was studded with eight fours and three sixes. AP

  • 3/7
    After a solid start, Shreyas Iyer, who has announced himself as India’s No 4 batsman, yet again played a quick-fire knock of 53 off 32 balls. AP

  • 4/7
    Iyer was assisted by Rishabh Pant, who whacked 39 runs off 16 deliveries. Together, the two youngsters scored 72 runs in four overs and powered India to a total of 387 for 5. AP

  • 5/7
    Kuldeep Yadav starred for the hosts in the bowling department, becoming the first Indian cricketer to claim two hat-tricks in international cricket. AP

  • 6/7
    Mohammed Shami was the most impressive among pacers. He picked up three wickets at an impressive economy rate of 5.20. AP

  • 7/7
    For the Windies, only Shai Hope (78) and Nicholas Pooran (75) crossed the half-century mark. Eventually, the visitors were bundled up for 280 and fell short in their chase by 107 runs. AP

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

