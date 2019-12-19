India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul tons, Kuldeep Yadav's hat-trick guide hosts to series-levelling win at Visakhapatnam
Rohit Sharma played a blistering knock of 159 as India beat West Indies by a convincing margin of 107 runs in the second ODI of the three-match series at Visakhapatnam. AP
Sharma’s partner KL Rahul also slammed a century as the duo added 227 for the opening stand. Rahul's knock was studded with eight fours and three sixes. AP
After a solid start, Shreyas Iyer, who has announced himself as India’s No 4 batsman, yet again played a quick-fire knock of 53 off 32 balls. AP
Iyer was assisted by Rishabh Pant, who whacked 39 runs off 16 deliveries. Together, the two youngsters scored 72 runs in four overs and powered India to a total of 387 for 5. AP
Kuldeep Yadav starred for the hosts in the bowling department, becoming the first Indian cricketer to claim two hat-tricks in international cricket. AP
Mohammed Shami was the most impressive among pacers. He picked up three wickets at an impressive economy rate of 5.20. AP
For the Windies, only Shai Hope (78) and Nicholas Pooran (75) crossed the half-century mark. Eventually, the visitors were bundled up for 280 and fell short in their chase by 107 runs. AP
