1/7 Rohit Sharma played a blistering knock of 159 as India beat West Indies by a convincing margin of 107 runs in the second ODI of the three-match series at Visakhapatnam. AP

2/7 Sharma’s partner KL Rahul also slammed a century as the duo added 227 for the opening stand. Rahul's knock was studded with eight fours and three sixes. AP

3/7 After a solid start, Shreyas Iyer, who has announced himself as India’s No 4 batsman, yet again played a quick-fire knock of 53 off 32 balls. AP

4/7 Iyer was assisted by Rishabh Pant, who whacked 39 runs off 16 deliveries. Together, the two youngsters scored 72 runs in four overs and powered India to a total of 387 for 5. AP

5/7 Kuldeep Yadav starred for the hosts in the bowling department, becoming the first Indian cricketer to claim two hat-tricks in international cricket. AP

6/7 Mohammed Shami was the most impressive among pacers. He picked up three wickets at an impressive economy rate of 5.20. AP