India vs West Indies: Men in Blue seal series with nervy 8-run win in 2nd T20I

Check out photos from the second T20I between India and West Indies,

FirstCricket Staff February 18, 2022 23:52:14 IST
Former skipper Virat Kohli returned to his best as he played a 41-ball knock of 52. Sportzpics

Rishabh Pant was adjudged Player of the Match in the second T20I as India beat West Indies by eight runs in Kolkata on Friday to go seal the series 2-0 with a game to spare. Pant scored an unbeaten 52 off just 28 balls, and was involved in productive partnerships with Virat Kohli and Venkatesh Iyer. Sportzpics

Former skipper Virat Kohli returned to his best as he played a 41-ball knock of 52. Sportzpics

Roston Chase was West Indies' top wicket-taker with three scalps. He finished with figures of 3/25 from four overs. Sportzpics

Venkatesh Iyer played his part with an 18-ball knock of 33. India posted 186 on board at the end of 20 overs. Sportzpics

Nicholas Pooran played a sublime knock of 62 during the Windies' chase before being dismissed in the 19th over. Sportzpics

Rovman Powell (68*) gave India a scare towards the end of the game, hitting two sixes off two consecutive balls in the 19th over to give the visitors some hope. However, he could not follow up those with more boundaries as Windies fell eight runs short. Sportzpics

Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (in photo) took a wicket each, but Bhuvneshwar was the economical bowler among them, with an economy rate of 7.20. Sportzpics

 

Updated Date: February 19, 2022 00:05:00 IST

