India vs West Indies Highlights, 2nd T20I at Kolkata, Full Cricket Score: Hosts clinch series with thrilling 8-run win India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I Today's Match Updates: India win by 8 runs and clinch the three-match T20I series with a game to spare as Harshal keeps his calm after getting struck for consecutive sixes by Powell, conceding just a single off each of the last two balls.