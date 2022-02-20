Firstcricket

India vs West Indies: All-round Men in Blue win by 17 runs to sweep T20I series 3-0

India restricted West Indies to 167/9 after setting them 185 to win in the third and final T20I in Kolkata

FirstCricket Staff February 20, 2022 23:22:37 IST
Suryakumar Yadav raises his bat after bringing up his half-century in the third T20I against West Indies. AP

West Indies players celebrate after Jason Holder removed Ruturaj Gaikwad in the third over of the India innings. AP

Opener and wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan playes a shot during his innings of 34 off 31. AP

West Indies' Dominic Drakes celebrates after removing India captain Rohit Sharma. AP

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard departs after getting dismissed for 5 by Venkatesh Iyer. AP

West Indies all-rounder Roston Chase is clean bowled by Harshal Patel. AP

Nicholas Pooran raises his bat after bringing up his third consecutive fifty of the series. AP

