Firstcricket

India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli, Umran Malik shine as hosts win in 1st ODI by 67 runs - In Pics

India now lead the three-match series 1-0.

FirstCricket Staff January 10, 2023 22:15:54 IST
India batter Virat Kohli smashed his 45th ODI ton in the first ODI against Sr Lanka on Tuesday. Image: BCCI/Twitter

Sri Lanka’s captain Dasun Shanaka plays a shotduring the first one-day international cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati, India, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.(AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

India’s Umran Malik celebrate the dismissal of Sri Lanka’s Dunith Wellalageduring the first one-day international cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati, India, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.(AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

India’s captain Rohit Sharma drops a catch during the first one-day international cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati, India, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.(AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

India’s Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first one-day international cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati, India, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.(AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

India’s captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the first one-day international cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati, India, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.(AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

India’s Virat Kohli celebrates scoring a century during the first one-day international cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati, India, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.(AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Updated Date: January 10, 2023 22:15:54 IST

