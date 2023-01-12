Firstcricket

India vs Sri Lanka: KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav help hosts win 2nd ODI to take unassailable lead in series - In Pics

KL Rahul scored an unbeaten 64, while Kuldeep Yadav bagged three crucial wickets to help India win the match by four wickets.

FirstCricket Staff January 12, 2023 21:36:15 IST
India vs Sri Lanka: KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav help hosts win 2nd ODI to take unassailable lead in series - In Pics

India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka during the second one-day international cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Kolkata, India, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

India vs Sri Lanka KL Rahul Kuldeep Yadav help hosts win 2nd ODI to take unassailable lead in series In Pics

India’s K L Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav shake hands with Sri Lankan players after winning the second one-day international cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Kolkata, India, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

India vs Sri Lanka KL Rahul Kuldeep Yadav help hosts win 2nd ODI to take unassailable lead in series In Pics

India’s K L Rahul acknowledges his fifty runs during the second one-day international cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Kolkata, India, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

India vs Sri Lanka KL Rahul Kuldeep Yadav help hosts win 2nd ODI to take unassailable lead in series In Pics

Sri Lanka’s captain Dasun Shanaka celebrates with Dhananjaya de Silva the dismissal of India’s Axar Patel during the second one-day international cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Kolkata, India, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

India vs Sri Lanka KL Rahul Kuldeep Yadav help hosts win 2nd ODI to take unassailable lead in series In Pics

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Sanaka bowled by India’s Kuldeep Yadav during the second one-day international cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Kolkata, India, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

India vs Sri Lanka KL Rahul Kuldeep Yadav help hosts win 2nd ODI to take unassailable lead in series In Pics

Sri Lanka’s Chamika Karunaratne celebrates the wicket of India’s Hardik Pandya during the second one-day international cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Kolkata, India, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

India vs Sri Lanka KL Rahul Kuldeep Yadav help hosts win 2nd ODI to take unassailable lead in series In Pics

India’s Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka’s Dasun Shanaka during the second one-day international cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Kolkata, India, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

India vs Sri Lanka KL Rahul Kuldeep Yadav help hosts win 2nd ODI to take unassailable lead in series In Pics

Sri Lanka’s Avishka Fernando is dismissed during the second one-day international cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Kolkata, India, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

Updated Date: January 12, 2023 21:36:15 IST

TAGS:

also read

Assam Cricket Association to showcase India vs Sri Lanka ODI for its WC venue claim: Officials
First Cricket News

Assam Cricket Association to showcase India vs Sri Lanka ODI for its WC venue claim: Officials

The ACA Stadium will host the first ODI of a three-match series between India and Sri Lanka on January 10, the first 50-over international level match here in over four years.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SL 2nd T20 match live
First Cricket News

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SL 2nd T20 match live

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: When is the second T20I in the three-match series, what time and where is it going to be played?

India vs Sri Lanka: Hardik Pandya’s side gets 'warm and traditional' welcome in Rajkot ahead of 3rd T20I; watch video
First Cricket News

India vs Sri Lanka: Hardik Pandya’s side gets 'warm and traditional' welcome in Rajkot ahead of 3rd T20I; watch video

Hardik Pandya-led Team India arrives in Rajkot in style ahead of the series decider against Sri Lanka on Saturday.