1/10 New Zealand's Ross Taylor hits a 6 during his innings of 54 off just 27 balls, helping his side to the total of 203/5 in the first of five T20Is to be played against India. AP

2/10 New Zealand captain Kane Williamson scored a breezy 51 off just 26 balls to anchor his side's batting effort during the first T20I against India. AP

3/10 India fans and supporters during the first T20I of the five-match series between India and New Zealand in Auckland, New Zealand. AP

4/10 India's Shivam Dube (right) and captain Virat Kohli (left) appeal during the first T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand. AP

5/10 Indian cricketers celebrate the wicket of New Zealand's Marin Guptill for 30 during the first T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand. AP

6/10 KL Rahul kickstarted India's chase of the 204 run target by scoring 56 off just 27 deliveries at the top of the order. AP

7/10 India captain Virat Kohli, batting at the No 3 spot, scored 45 off 32 deliveries to help India along. AP

8/10 Shreyas Iyer scored 58 off just 29 balls and hit the winning runs to seal the victory for India by five wickets. He also shared a 62-runs partnership with Manish Pandey, off just 34 balls and was adjudged 'Man of the Match' for his effort. Getty

9/10 India and New Zealand cricketers shake hands after the first T20I of the five-match series. Image credits @BLACKCAPS