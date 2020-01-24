First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in NZ | 1st T20I Jan 24, 2020
NZ vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
AUS in IND | 3rd ODI Jan 19, 2020
IND vs AUS
India beat Australia by 7 wickets
BAN in PAK Jan 25, 2020
PAK vs BAN
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
IND in NZ Jan 26, 2020
NZ vs IND
Eden Park, Auckland
  • 1/10
    New Zealand's Ross Taylor hits a 6 during his innings of 54 off just 27 balls, helping his side to the total of 203/5 in the first of five T20Is to be played against India. AP

    New Zealand's Ross Taylor hits a 6 during his innings of 54 off just 27 balls, helping his side to the total of 203/5 in the first of five T20Is to be played against India. AP

  • 2/10
    New Zealand captain Kane Williamson scored a breezy 51 off just 26 balls to anchor his side's batting effort during the first T20I against India. AP

    New Zealand captain Kane Williamson scored a breezy 51 off just 26 balls to anchor his side's batting effort during the first T20I against India. AP

  • 3/10
    India fans and supporters during the first T20I of the five-match series between India and New Zealand in Auckland, New Zealand. AP

    India fans and supporters during the first T20I of the five-match series between India and New Zealand in Auckland, New Zealand. AP

  • 4/10
    India's Shivam Dube (right) and captain Virat Kohli (left) appeal during the first T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand. AP

    India's Shivam Dube (right) and captain Virat Kohli (left) appeal during the first T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand. AP

  • 5/10
    Indian cricketers celebrate the wicket of New Zealand's Marin Guptill for 30 during the first T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand. AP

    Indian cricketers celebrate the wicket of New Zealand's Marin Guptill for 30 during the first T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand. AP

  • 6/10
    KL Rahul kickstarted India's chase of the 204 run target by scoring 56 off just 27 deliveries at the top of the order. AP

    KL Rahul kickstarted India's chase of the 204 run target by scoring 56 off just 27 deliveries at the top of the order. AP

  • 7/10
    India captain Virat Kohli, batting at the No 3 spot, scored 45 off 32 deliveries to help India along. AP

    India captain Virat Kohli, batting at the No 3 spot, scored 45 off 32 deliveries to help India along. AP

  • 8/10
    Shreyas Iyer scored 58 off just 29 balls and hit the winning runs to seal the victory for India by five wickets. He also shared a 62-runs partnership with Manish Pandey, off just 34 balls and was adjudged 'Man of the Match' for his effort. Getty

    Shreyas Iyer scored 58 off just 29 balls and hit the winning runs to seal the victory for India by five wickets. He also shared a 62-runs partnership with Manish Pandey, off just 34 balls and was adjudged 'Man of the Match' for his effort. Getty

  • 9/10
    India and New Zealand cricketers shake hands after the first T20I of the five-match series. Image credits @BLACKCAPS

    India and New Zealand cricketers shake hands after the first T20I of the five-match series. Image credits @BLACKCAPS

  • 10/10
    Fans watch the India vs New Zealand first T20I at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Image credits @BLACKCAPS

    Fans watch the India vs New Zealand first T20I at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Image credits @BLACKCAPS




CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 New Zealand 3449 105
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 England 4593 102
6 Sri Lanka 3935 92
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all