Firstcricket

India vs New Zealand: Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha headline thrilling Day 4 with Kiwis' set target of 284

FirstCricket Staff November 28, 2021 18:24:47 IST
India vs New Zealand: Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha headline thrilling Day 4 with Kiwis' set target of 284
India vs New Zealand Shreyas Iyer Wriddhiman Saha headline thrilling Day 4 with Kiwis set target of 284

Shreyas Iyer starred on Day four of the first India-New Zealand Test with a composed knock of 65 as India set New Zealand a a target of 284 heading to the final day of the Test. Sportzpics

India vs New Zealand Shreyas Iyer Wriddhiman Saha headline thrilling Day 4 with Kiwis set target of 284

Wriddhiman Saha too played a gritty knock of 61 not out as India declared their second innings at 234/7. Sportzpics

India vs New Zealand Shreyas Iyer Wriddhiman Saha headline thrilling Day 4 with Kiwis set target of 284

After getting rid of Shubman Gill on Day three, Kyle Jamieson picked two more wickets, seeing off Cheteshwar Pujara and R Ashwin. Sportzpics

India vs New Zealand Shreyas Iyer Wriddhiman Saha headline thrilling Day 4 with Kiwis set target of 284

Tim Southee, too received his share with three wickets, finishing with figures of 3/75. Sportzpics

India vs New Zealand Shreyas Iyer Wriddhiman Saha headline thrilling Day 4 with Kiwis set target of 284

With the Kiwis chasing 284, R Ashwin got rid of Will Young early in the chase. New Zealand were 4/1 at stumps. AFP

 

Updated Date: November 28, 2021 18:24:47 IST

TAGS:

also read

India vs New Zealand: From Shubman Gill to R Ashwin, five Indian players to watch out for in Tests
First Cricket News

India vs New Zealand: From Shubman Gill to R Ashwin, five Indian players to watch out for in Tests

Here are five India players to watch put for in the Test series against New Zealand.

With Iyer, Gill scoring runs, pressure mounts on Pujara-Rahane duo ahead of South Africa tour
First Cricket News

With Iyer, Gill scoring runs, pressure mounts on Pujara-Rahane duo ahead of South Africa tour

Both Pujara and Rahane squandered decent starts on a day when the willows of debutant Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill produced half centuries against New Zealand in the opening Test here

India vs New Zealand: Hosts' spin attack combine plans, patience and a lot of Axar Patel to turn the screws on Kiwis
First Cricket News

India vs New Zealand: Hosts' spin attack combine plans, patience and a lot of Axar Patel to turn the screws on Kiwis

On a pitch that was far from a rank turner, Axar Patel was the star of the Indian spin attack that picked up nine wickets on day three of the Kanpur Test.