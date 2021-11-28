India vs New Zealand: Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha headline thrilling Day 4 with Kiwis' set target of 284
also read
First Cricket News
India vs New Zealand: From Shubman Gill to R Ashwin, five Indian players to watch out for in Tests
Here are five India players to watch put for in the Test series against New Zealand.
First Cricket News
With Iyer, Gill scoring runs, pressure mounts on Pujara-Rahane duo ahead of South Africa tour
Both Pujara and Rahane squandered decent starts on a day when the willows of debutant Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill produced half centuries against New Zealand in the opening Test here
First Cricket News
India vs New Zealand: Hosts' spin attack combine plans, patience and a lot of Axar Patel to turn the screws on Kiwis
On a pitch that was far from a rank turner, Axar Patel was the star of the Indian spin attack that picked up nine wickets on day three of the Kanpur Test.