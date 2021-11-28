India vs New Zealand: Debutant Shreyas Iyer, gritty Wriddhiman Saha set up an intriguing final day of Kanpur Test If New Zealand are still in the match, credit must go to their tireless seam bowling duo of Tim Southee (22-2-75-3) and Kyle Jamieson (17-6-40-3), who showed an exhibition of top class bowling on an unresponsive track.