'Drawing a Test is an art': Twitter lauds Kiwis for hard fought draw against India in Kanpur Test It was a gripping Test match which went down to the wire. Against a quality Indian bowling attack, on a slow and low pitch, the Kiwis did well to earn a draw. And Twitterati was full of praise not just for Ravindra and Patel but for the entire team's efforts on the final day in Kanpur.