India vs New Zealand: Jayant, Ashwin shine in India's dominant Test series win
Check out photos from Day 4 of the second Test between India and New Zealand.
also read
First Cricket News
India vs New Zealand: Pressure mounts on Ajinkya Rahane even as team management continues to back him
The court of public opinion has condemned Ajinkya Rahane, even as the team management looks to the past in assuring him of a future.
First Cricket News
India vs New Zealand: Never saw myself as a white-ball specialist, says Axar Patel after five-for in first Test
The left-arm spinner took five wickets for 62 runs to bring India back in the first Test against New Zealand.