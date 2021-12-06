Firstcricket

India vs New Zealand: Jayant, Ashwin shine in India's dominant Test series win

Check out photos from Day 4 of the second Test between India and New Zealand.

FirstCricket Staff December 06, 2021 12:51:49 IST
Team India players pose with the Test series trophy after beating New Zealand by 372 runs in the second Test in Mumbai on Monday. This was Rahul Dravid's first Test series win as India men's senior team head coach. Sportzpics

The Kiwis resumed at 140/5 in their chase of 540, but Jayant Yadav wreaked havoc to finish with figures of 4/49. He collected wickets of Rachin Ravindra, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson and Will Somerville. Sportzpics

Henry Nicholls displayed grit and determination in his knock of 44. He lacked support from the other end towards the end of the chase. Sportzpics

All smiles as Virat Kohli and Co celebrate the Test series win. Sportzpics

R Ashwin was adjudged Player of the Series for his contribution of 14 wickets in the series. Sportzpics

 

