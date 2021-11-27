Firstcricket

India vs New Zealand: Axar Patel headlines Day 3 with five-for as hosts gain second innings lead

Check out photos from Day three of the first Test between India and New Zealand.

FirstCricket Staff November 27, 2021 17:35:29 IST
India vs New Zealand: Axar Patel headlines Day 3 with five-for as hosts gain second innings lead
India vs New Zealand Axar Patel headlines Day 3 with fivefor as hosts gain second innings lead

Axar Patel claimed another five-wicket haul on Saturday when he got rid of Tim Southee, as New Zealand were bowled out for 296 on Day three of the first Test against India. Sportzpics

India vs New Zealand Axar Patel headlines Day 3 with fivefor as hosts gain second innings lead

Tom Latham was stumped by substitute keeper Srikar Bharat off Axar Patel's delivery. Sportzpics

India vs New Zealand Axar Patel headlines Day 3 with fivefor as hosts gain second innings lead

India began their second innings with a 49-run lead but lost Shubman Gill early. Sportzpics

India vs New Zealand Axar Patel headlines Day 3 with fivefor as hosts gain second innings lead

Kyle Jamieson is seen celebrating the wicket of Shubman Gill. Sportzpics

India vs New Zealand Axar Patel headlines Day 3 with fivefor as hosts gain second innings lead

Cheteshwar Pujara (9*) came in at number three and task will be cut out for him and Mayank Agarwal (4*) when the two walk out to bat on Sunday. Sportzpics

Updated Date: November 27, 2021 17:35:29 IST

TAGS:

also read

India clinch T20I series in Ranchi with seven-wicket victory over New Zealand
Photos

India clinch T20I series in Ranchi with seven-wicket victory over New Zealand

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma struck half-centuries after Harshal Patel shone on debut with a haul of 2/25 as India clinched the three-T20I series with a game to spare.

India vs New Zealand: Never saw myself as a white-ball specialist, says Axar Patel after five-for in first Test
First Cricket News

India vs New Zealand: Never saw myself as a white-ball specialist, says Axar Patel after five-for in first Test

The left-arm spinner took five wickets for 62 runs to bring India back in the first Test against New Zealand.

India vs New Zealand: Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium to have spectators for 2nd Test, limit set at 25% capacity
First Cricket News

India vs New Zealand: Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium to have spectators for 2nd Test, limit set at 25% capacity

The Wankhede stadium has a seating capacity of 30,000. A Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) official said they would try to get the limit increased to 50 percent.