India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Hosts thrash Kiwis by 8 wickets to win series - In Pics
India secured a comprehensive eight-wicket win against New Zealand in the second ODI on Saturday to clinch their seventh consecutive ODI series at home
IND vs NZ: India chase a timid target of 109 in 20 overs and an additional ball after decimating the New Zealand batting lineup for 108 inside 35 overs.