India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Hosts thrash Kiwis by 8 wickets to win series - In Pics

India secured a comprehensive eight-wicket win against New Zealand in the second ODI on Saturday to clinch their seventh consecutive ODI series at home

FirstCricket Staff January 21, 2023 20:14:14 IST
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Hosts thrash Kiwis by 8 wickets to win series - In Pics

A security guard tries to separate a boy who hugs India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, after invading the field of play during the second one-day international cricket match between India and New Zealand in Raipur, India, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

India’s Mohammed Shami, left, celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell, right, during the second one-day international cricket match between India and New Zealand in Raipur, India, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

India’s Mohammed Siraj celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand’s Henry Nicholls during the second one-day international cricket match between India and New Zealand in Raipur, India, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

India’s Mohammed Shami celebrates the wicked of New Zealand’s Finn Allen, right, during the second one-day international cricket match between India and New Zealand in Raipur, India, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

India’s captain Rohit Sharma celebrates scoring fifty runs during the second one-day international cricket match between India and New Zealand in Raipur, India, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

India’s captain Rohit Sharma, left, receives a pat on his back from teammate Virat Kohli as he walks off the field after losing his wicket during the second one-day international cricket match between India and New Zealand in Raipur, India, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

India’s Shubhman Gill, left, and Ishan Kishan leave the field after their win in the second one-day international cricket match against New Zealand in Raipur, India, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Updated Date: January 21, 2023 20:14:14 IST

