India vs England: Spinners dominate pink ball Test as Axar Patel, R Ashwin star in hosts' big win

Check out photos from India's dominant victory over England in the third Test in Ahmedabad to take a 2-1 series lead.

FirstCricket Staff February 25, 2021 21:56:15 IST
In England's first innings, Axar Patel registered his second five-wicket haul in just his second Test to end with personal best figures of 6/38. In the second innings, he would go on to scalp a third five-wicket haul and eventually a maiden 10-wicket match haul. England were bowled out for 112 in their first innings. Sportzpics

India completed a comprehensive, dominant 10-wicket victory over England in the Day-Night Test at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series. Sportzpics

England opted to bat first after winning the toss, and Zak Crawley got them off to a confident start despite a few initial blips. Crawley, who scored his fourth Test fifty, was dismissed with the score reading 80-4, and the visitors struggled to find runs from thereon. Sportzpics

In England's first innings, Axar Patel registered his second five-wicket haul in just his second Test to end with personal best figures of 6/38. In the second innings, he would go on to scalp a third five-wicket haul and eventually a maiden 10-wicket match haul. England were bowled out for 112 in their first innings. Sportzpics

Rohit Sharma's knock of 66 was the only notable innings in the Indian batting lineup, as they two were outclassed by England spinners, led by skipper Joe Root. Sportzpics

Skipper Joe Root claimed his maiden five-fer in international cricket with the wicket of Jasprit Bumrah. India managed to gain a lead of 33 runs, having been bowled out for 145. Sportzpics

R Ashwin became the second fastest bowler to 400 wickets when he dismissed Jofra Archer. Only Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan (72 Tests) is ahead of the Indian all-rounder (77 Tests) on the all-time list. England were bowled out for 81, meaning that India needed just 49 runs to win. Sportzpics

India began their run chase just before dinner break on Day 2, and comfortably chased down in 7.4 overs with all 10 wickets in hand. Rohit Sharma (25*) and Shubman Gill (15*) remained unbeaten. Sportzpics

 

Updated Date: February 25, 2021 21:56:15 IST

