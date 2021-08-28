Firstcricket

India vs England: Pujara displays positive intent on Day 3 as visitors fight back in Headingley Test

Here are the best images from Day 3 of the third Test between India and England

FirstCricket Staff August 28, 2021
Unlike the first innings, the Indian batsman were resolute in their second innings and finished Day 3 at 215/2, with Cheteshwar Pujara – whose 91-run knock was studded with 15 fours – leading the charge for the visitors. Hosts England still lead by 139 runs in the third Test. AP

Pujara will resume proceedings on Day 4 alongside Virat Kohli (45), who is inching closer towards his first half century of the series. The Indian skipper looked solid on Friday, striking six fours in his unbeaten knock. The Kohli-Pujara duo shared a 99-run stand for the third wicket. AP

Earlier, Rohit Sharma carried on after his opening partner KL Rahul’s dismissal, scoring a patient 59, a knock laced with seven fours and a maximum. AP

Craig Overton was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 40/1 on Friday. He dismissed Rahul for 8. AP

Ollie Robinson picked up the other Indian wicket (Rohit) which fell on Day 3. AP

England’s tail didn’t wag as the Indian bowlers picked up the last two wickets within the first 10 minutes of the day. Mohammed Shami led the Indian bowling line-up in the first innings, ending with figures of 4/95.

