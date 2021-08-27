Firstcricket

India vs England: Joe Root hits brilliant ton as hosts take control on Day 2 at Headingley

Here are the best moments from Day 2 of the third Test between India and England

FirstCricket Staff August 27, 2021 13:11:25 IST
England skipper Joe Root continued his fine form, notching up his third century of the series, as the hosts finished with 423/8 on Day 3, extending their lead to 345 runs on Day 2 of the third Test against India on Thursday. His knock was studded with 14 fours. AP

Dawid Malan shone on his return to Test cricket for England, striking 70 runs. The southpaw’s knock included 11 fours and together with Root, shared a brisk 139-run stand off 189 balls to pile misery on Indians, who were all out for 78 on Day 1. AP

Openers Rory Burns (61) and Haseeb Hameed (68) laid a solid foundation with their 135-run opening stand, before Burns was cleaned up by Mohammed Shami early on Day 2. AP

Shami was the pick of the Indian bowlers and ended the day with figures of 3/87. The pacer dismissed Burns, Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler. AP

Ravindra Jadeja finally opened his account as far as the wicket-taking column is concerned, finishing with a spell of 2/88 on Thursday. He dismissed Hameed and Moeen Ali. AP

Shami and Jadeja were ably assisted by Mohammed Siraj, who was among the wickets as usual and finished with figures of 2/86 on Thursday. AP

Updated Date: August 27, 2021 13:13:28 IST

