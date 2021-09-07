India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah-led attack decimates hosts’ batting to claim fabulous win at The Oval
Catch the biggest moments from Day 5 of the fourth Test between India and England at The Oval
also read
India vs England: Bumrah, Jadeja star in memorable bowling performance as India clinch Oval Test for 2-1 series lead
India have won two Test matches in a single series in England after a gap of 35 years.
India vs England: After Lord's loss, hosts 'calmed the emotions down,' says Paul Collingwood
England assistant coach Paul Collingwood on how hosts bounced back after difficult Lord's Test defeat and whether Ashwin plays on their mind ahead of fourth Test at The Oval.
India vs England: Joe Root produces another batting masterclass to put hosts in command in third Test
Root as usual was a delight to watch, scoring runs at will and all around the wicket. His 14 boundaries included his trademark punch through the cover, which brought about his fifty before he flicked one between mid on and midwicket to get to three figures.