Firstcricket

India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah-led attack decimates hosts’ batting to claim fabulous win at The Oval

Catch the biggest moments from Day 5 of the fourth Test between India and England at The Oval

FirstCricket Staff September 07, 2021 16:09:16 IST
India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah-led attack decimates hosts’ batting to claim fabulous win at The Oval
India vs England Jasprit Bumrahled attack decimates hosts batting to claim fabulous win at The Oval

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (left), who finished with figures of 2/67 and 2/27 in the first and second innings respectively, built constant pressure on the England batters, who couldn’t save the Test on Day 5 of the fourth Test. With the 157-run win, India have taken a 2-1 lead in the series. AP

India vs England Jasprit Bumrahled attack decimates hosts batting to claim fabulous win at The Oval

Shardul Thakur once again showcased his all-round abilities, striking 117 with the bat and claiming three wickets in the match. AP

India vs England Jasprit Bumrahled attack decimates hosts batting to claim fabulous win at The Oval

The decision to bring in Umesh Yadav worked wonders for skipper Virat Kohli as the pacer snared a total of six wickets in the Test. His inswinging delivery which cleaned up England skipper Joe Root was arguably the best delivery of the Test. AP

India vs England Jasprit Bumrahled attack decimates hosts batting to claim fabulous win at The Oval

It was at The Oval that Ravindra Jadeja finally got some assistance from the wicket, especially in the second essay and the all-rounder picked up four wickets in the Test with his left-arm spin. AP

India vs England Jasprit Bumrahled attack decimates hosts batting to claim fabulous win at The Oval

The only centurion in the game was Rohit Sharma, whose 127-run knock in the second essay was laced with 14 fours and a six. The stylish right-hander was patient throughout his knock and consumed as many 256 deliveries. The Mumbaikar played a pivotal role in helping India set a massive 368-run target for the hosts. AP

India vs England Jasprit Bumrahled attack decimates hosts batting to claim fabulous win at The Oval

Chris Woakes was the standout all-round performer for the hosts. He picked up a total of seven wickets in the Test and scored 50 in the first innings. AP

India vs England Jasprit Bumrahled attack decimates hosts batting to claim fabulous win at The Oval

Rory Burns (50) and Haseeb Hameed (63) showed some defiance in the second essay, forging a 100-run opening stand. Post Burns’ departure, however, England kept losing wickets at regular intervals. The hosts were eventually bundled out for 210 as India won two Test matches in a single series in England after a gap of 35 years. AP

Updated Date: September 07, 2021 16:12:32 IST

TAGS:

also read

India vs England: Bumrah, Jadeja star in memorable bowling performance as India clinch Oval Test for 2-1 series lead
First Cricket News

India vs England: Bumrah, Jadeja star in memorable bowling performance as India clinch Oval Test for 2-1 series lead

India have won two Test matches in a single series in England after a gap of 35 years.

India vs England: After Lord's loss, hosts 'calmed the emotions down,' says Paul Collingwood
First Cricket News

India vs England: After Lord's loss, hosts 'calmed the emotions down,' says Paul Collingwood

England assistant coach Paul Collingwood on how hosts bounced back after difficult Lord's Test defeat and whether Ashwin plays on their mind ahead of fourth Test at The Oval.

India vs England: Joe Root produces another batting masterclass to put hosts in command in third Test
First Cricket News

India vs England: Joe Root produces another batting masterclass to put hosts in command in third Test

Root as usual was a delight to watch, scoring runs at will and all around the wicket. His 14 boundaries included his trademark punch through the cover, which brought about his fifty before he flicked one between mid on and midwicket to get to three figures.