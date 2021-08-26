Firstcricket

India vs England: James Anderson, English openers shine as hosts dominate Day 1 in Leeds

Here are the key moments from Day 1 of the third Test between India and England at Headingley

FirstCricket Staff August 26, 2021 14:54:01 IST
India vs England: James Anderson, English openers shine as hosts dominate Day 1 in Leeds
James Anderson blew away the Indian top order with a fine display of swing bowling, finishing with figures of 8-5-6-3 as India were bundled out for 78, their third-lowest total ever (78) in England. AP

Anderson was ably assisted by debutant pacer Craig Overton, who also picked up three wickets. Meanwhile, Robinson and Sam Curran snared two wickets apiece. AP

The abysmal performance of India’s batting can be gauged from the fact that only two of their batters Rohit Sharma (19) and Ajinkya Rahane (18) managed to score runs in double digits. A 35-run stand between duo was the biggest stand for India. AP

In reply, the English openers looked like they were batting on a completely different track as they remained unbeaten till the end of day’s play. Haseeb Hameed top-scored for hosts on Day 1, striking 60 runs, including 11 fours. AP

Hameed’s opening partner, Rory Burns scored 52 runs, a knock studded with five fours and a maximum. The duo shared a solid 120-run opening partnership and will resume proceedings on Day 2 for the hosts. AP

In a bizarre incident, a ball was thrown from the stands at India pacer Mohammed Siraj, teammate Rishabh Pant revealed after Day 1. "I think, somebody (from the crowd) threw a ball at Siraj, so he (captain Virat Kohli) was upset. You can say whatever you want, chant, but don't throw things at fielders. It is not good for cricket, I guess,” the wicket-keeper batsman further stated. AP

