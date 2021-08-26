India vs England: James Anderson, English openers shine as hosts dominate Day 1 in Leeds
Here are the key moments from Day 1 of the third Test between India and England at Headingley
also read
First Cricket News
India vs England: Ageless James Anderson's five-for, Joe Root's unbeaten 49 keeps hosts in the hunt on Day 2
At stumps after an engrossing second day's play, England were 119 for three after batting for 45 overs, having bowled India out for 364 in their first innings.
First Cricket News
India vs England: Hosts drop opener Dom Sibley after poor performances, recall Dawid Malan for third Test
India are 1-0 up in the five-match series after a 151-run win in the second Test at Lord's where Sibley made scores of 11 and nought as his average dipped to 19.77 in 10 Tests this year.
First Cricket News
India vs England: 'Should've bowled first', Twitterati react to India's 78 all out on Day 1 of third Test
Here's how Twitterati reacted after India were bowled out for 78 on Day 1 of the third Test.