India vs England: Hosts setup World Test Championship final against New Zealand with series-clinching innings win

Check out photos from the fourth Test between India and England in Ahmedabad.

FirstCricket Staff March 06, 2021 16:51:42 IST
R Ashwin and Axar Patel each claimed respective five-wicket hauls as India outplayed England in the fourth Test inside three days at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. With this win, the hosts not only sealed the series 3-1, but also set-up an ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Lord's in June. Sportzpics

R Ashwin and Axar Patel each claimed respective five-wicket hauls as India outplayed England in the fourth Test inside three days at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. With this win, the hosts not only sealed the series 3-1, but also set-up an ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Lord's in June. Sportzpics

England opted to bat after winning the toss. With wickets falling at regular intervals, task was cut out for Ben Stokes as he played a gritty knock of 55 to take England to 205. Sportzpics

Axar Patel continued his consistent form with figures of 4-68 in the first innings. He followed it up with another five-wicket haul in the second innings, his third five-wicket haul in four innings. Sportzpics

Rohit Sharma fought valiantly during India's reply despite wickets falling at the other end. Rohit was dismissed for 49 by Stokes, leaving India reeling at 121-5. Sportzpics

Rishabh Pant came to the hosts' rescue later on with a well-scripted century. He scored 101 off 118 balls to give India a lead of 160, and was applauded by the cricketing fraternity. Sportzpics

Washington Sundar once again showcased an iconic batting knock, but was left stranded at 96 not out. Despite a 113-run partnership with Pant and a 97-run stand with Axar Patel, the lower-order batsmen failed to show much resistance, and Sundar missed out on what could have been his maiden Test century. Sportzpics

Daniel Lawrence's fifty, along with Joe Root's 30 were the only takeaways for England in their second innings, as they collapsed for 135, falling short by an innings and 25 runs. Sportzpics

Updated Date: March 06, 2021 16:53:46 IST

