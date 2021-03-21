Firstcricket

India vs England: Bhuvneshwar Kumar stars with ball as hosts win final T20I by 36 runs, clinch series 3-2

Here are the best photos from India's series-clinching win in the 5th T20I against England at Ahmedabad.

FirstCricket Staff March 21, 2021 00:32:21 IST
In a match that was a run fest, Bhuvneshwar Kumar finished with figures of 2/15 and helped India win the fifth and final T20I against England by 36 runs. He was also adjudged the Player of the Match. Sportzpics

The hosts clinched the series 3-2. Along the way, there were good finds for India – Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. The Indian selectors face a problem of plenty ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup. Sportzpics

Shardul Thakur was expensive but picked up three wickets. Notably, he dismissed Jonny Bairstow and the well-set Dawid Malan in one over to turn the tide in India’s favour. Sportzpics

The No 1 T20I batsman in the world, Malan (68 off 46), was finally among the runs in the final T20I. He struck nine fours and two maximums in his knock. Sportzpics

Malan was ably supported by Jos Buttler (52 off 34 balls). The duo forged a solid 129-run stand for the second wicket. Sportzpics

India skipper Virat Kohli top-scored with a 52-ball 80 and stayed unbeaten till the end as the hosts set a massive target of 225 for the visitors. Kohli was also adjudged the Player of the Series. Sportzpics

Rohit Sharma, Kohli’s opening partner, was brilliant as well and struck 64 off just 34 balls. His knock was laced with five sixes and four fours. Sportzpics

