1/6 Skipper Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 59 runs at stumps on Day 1 of the historic day-night Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. This was Kohli’s 23rd Test half-century and it helped India get a lead of 68 runs over Bangladesh. Sportzpics

2/6 Cheteshwar Pujara was the other half-centurion from India’s innings. The right-hander was dismissed by Ebadot Hossain on 55 and couldn't see the end of day's play. Sportzpics

3/6 Indian openers Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma were cheaply dismissed and failed to provide them a solid start. Agarwal was dismissed by Al-Amin Hossain for 14. Sportzpics

4/6 Speedster Ishant Sharma was the pick of the bowlers. He took his first five-wicket haul on Indian soil after 12 years, finishing with 5 for 22 in 12 overs. Sportzpics

5/6 Ishant Sharma received valuable support at the other end from Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami, who picked up three and two wickets respectively. Sportzpics