AFG and WI in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 17, 2019
AFG vs WI
Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
AFG and WI in IND | 2nd T20I Nov 16, 2019
AFG vs WI
Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
AFG and WI in IND Nov 27, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
ENG in NZ Nov 29, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Seddon Park, Hamilton
  • 1/6
    Skipper Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 59 runs at stumps on Day 1 of the historic day-night Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. This was Kohli’s 23rd Test half-century and it helped India get a lead of 68 runs over Bangladesh. Sportzpics

  • 2/6
    Cheteshwar Pujara was the other half-centurion from India’s innings. The right-hander was dismissed by Ebadot Hossain on 55 and couldn't see the end of day's play. Sportzpics

  • 3/6
    Indian openers Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma were cheaply dismissed and failed to provide them a solid start. Agarwal was dismissed by Al-Amin Hossain for 14. Sportzpics

  • 4/6
    Speedster Ishant Sharma was the pick of the bowlers. He took his first five-wicket haul on Indian soil after 12 years, finishing with 5 for 22 in 12 overs. Sportzpics

  • 5/6
    Ishant Sharma received valuable support at the other end from Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami, who picked up three and two wickets respectively. Sportzpics

  • 6/6
    Opening batsmen Shadman Islam was the top-scorer for Bangladesh with his 29. The Indian seamers were lethal and restricted Bangladesh to a mere 106 in their first innings. Sportzpics

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

