India vs Bangladesh: Ishant Sharma, Virat Kohli put hosts in commanding position at end of Day 1
Skipper Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 59 runs at stumps on Day 1 of the historic day-night Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. This was Kohli’s 23rd Test half-century and it helped India get a lead of 68 runs over Bangladesh. Sportzpics
Cheteshwar Pujara was the other half-centurion from India’s innings. The right-hander was dismissed by Ebadot Hossain on 55 and couldn't see the end of day's play. Sportzpics
Indian openers Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma were cheaply dismissed and failed to provide them a solid start. Agarwal was dismissed by Al-Amin Hossain for 14. Sportzpics
Speedster Ishant Sharma was the pick of the bowlers. He took his first five-wicket haul on Indian soil after 12 years, finishing with 5 for 22 in 12 overs. Sportzpics
Ishant Sharma received valuable support at the other end from Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami, who picked up three and two wickets respectively. Sportzpics
Opening batsmen Shadman Islam was the top-scorer for Bangladesh with his 29. The Indian seamers were lethal and restricted Bangladesh to a mere 106 in their first innings. Sportzpics
