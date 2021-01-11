Firstcricket

India vs Australia: R Ashwin-Hanuma Vihari show, Steve Smith century headline thrilling drawn third Test in Sydney

Check out photos from the drawn third Test between hosts Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground, which concluded on Monday.

FirstCricket Staff January 11, 2021 16:42:55 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin (Left) and Hanuma Vihari showcased grit and determination as India fought hard on the final day of the third Test against Australia in Sydney on Monday to salvage a draw, keeping the series 1-1 with one Test to play. Vihari battled amidst suffering a hamstring injury early in his innings to score 23 runs off 161 balls. He was involved an a 62-run stand with Ashwin. AFP

Australia won the toss and opted to bat on Day 1. Man of the Match Steve Smith played a scintillating knock of 131, apart from knocks by Test debutant Will Pucovski (62) and Marnus Labuschagne (91). The trio's efforts led the hosts to 338 in their first innings. AP

Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets, finishing with figures of 4-62. However, Jadeja was unable to bowl in the second innings after dislocating his left thumb while batting. AP

Shubman Gill brought up his maiden fifty in just his second Test. He soon was dismissed by Pat Cummins not long after reaching the landmark. AP

Pat Cummins was exceptional with the ball in India's first innings, finishing with figures of 4-29. The visitors were bowled out for 244, with the hosts gaining a 94-run lead. AP

Cameron Green notched up his maiden Test fifty, scoring 84 runs in Aussies' second innings. The hosts declared at 312-6 to set India a target of 407. AP

Rishabh Pant roared back to form with a 118-ball knock of 97 in the second innings. AP

 

