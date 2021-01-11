India vs Australia: R Ashwin-Hanuma Vihari show, Steve Smith century headline thrilling drawn third Test in Sydney

Check out photos from the drawn third Test between hosts Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground, which concluded on Monday.

FirstCricket Staff January 11, 2021 16:42:55 IST

undefined

Updated Date:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.