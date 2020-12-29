Firstcricket

India vs Australia: Ajinkya Rahane leads fightback as India clinch eight-wicket win over Australia in second Test

Here are the best photos from the second Test between India and Australia at the MCG:

FirstCricket Staff December 29, 2020 11:43:26 IST
Stand-in India skipper Ajinkya Rahane (112 and 27*) led from the front as India bounced back from their Adelaide horror defeat, registering an eight-wicket win in the Boxing Day Test and levelling the four-match series 1-1. AP

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was at his usual best, finishing with figures of 4/56 and 2/54 in the two innings respectively. AP

Umesh Yadav hobbled off the field on Day 3 and did not bowl during India’s second innings. But debutant Mohammed Siraj stepped up in his absence, finishing with five wickets in the Test. AP

Another youngster who impressed on his Test debut was Shubman Gill. The Punjab batsman replaced Prithvi Shaw and made a strong case for himself in the opening slot with scores of 45 and 35* in the two innings. AP

Ravindra Jadeja also made his way into the XI for the second Test and impressed with his all-round effort. He unleashed his sword celebration after slamming 57 in the first essay and took a total of three wickets in the match. AP

Cameron Green (45) and Pat Cummins (22) forged a 57-run stand for Australia in the second innings, but the hosts were dismissed for 200. A target of 70 was too small for the visitors, who chased it down in the second session of Day 4. AP

Left arm speedster Mitchell Starc led Australia’s bowling, snaring four wickets in the match. Meanwhile, both Cummins and Nathan Lyon picked up three wickets each. AP

