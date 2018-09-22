1/6 Rohit Sharma reached 7000 runs in One Day International cricket as as India won by nine wickets against Pakistan. AP

2/6 Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first, putting up a score of 237. India's Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets, with Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah also getting two apiece. AP

3/6 After playing a part in the dismissal of Babar Azam through a run-out, Pakistan's captain Sarfraz Ahmed went on to score 44 runs. AP

4/6 Sarfraz Ahmed and Shoaib Malik put together a stand of 107 runs to stabilise Pakistan and take their score to 165, before the fall of Sarfraz Ahmed's wicket. AP

5/6 Shikhar Dhawan got his second century of the tournament, scoring 114 runs off 100 balls as he put together an impressive partnership of 210 with Rohit Sharma, who scored 111. AP