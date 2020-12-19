Firstcricket

India suffer horrific batting downfall as Australia pacers run riot in hosts' dominant pink-ball Test victory

Check out photos from the first Test between Australia and India that concluded on Saturday.

FirstCricket Staff December 19, 2020 17:04:07 IST
In what was an unexpected turnaround in the opening pink-ball Test in Adelaide, India's batting downfall in the second innings led to a forgettable eight-wicket defeat at the hands of hosts Australia on Saturday. India, who won a 53-run lead in the second innings, were bowled out for 36 runs, their lowest score in Test cricket. Australia needed 90 to win, asnd they did so with ease, with eight wickets to spare. AFP

In what was an unexpected turnaround in the opening pink-ball Test in Adelaide, India's batting downfall in the second innings led to a forgettable eight-wicket defeat at the hands of hosts Australia on Saturday. India, who won a 53-run lead in the second innings, were bowled out for 36 runs, their lowest score in Test cricket. Australia needed 90 to win, and they did so with ease. AFP

India won the toss and opted to bat. The team management selected out-of-form Prithvi Shaw ahead of Shubman Gill, and the move backfired. While he was dismissed for a duck in the first innings, he just scored four runs in the second. AP

Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed for just 43 runs, off 160 balls. This was crucial in such a way that he was looking set for a fine innings, but was not meant to be. AP

Virat Kohli renewed memories of 2014-15 Adelaide Test, but this time, failed to register a ton. He scored 74 to take India to 244. AFP

Mitchell Starc roared back to form, picking four wickets in the first innings. AP

Skipper Tim Paine top-scored for the Aussies with an unbeaten 73. Only Marnus Labuschagne (47) provided a similar gritty show as Aussies collapsed for 191. AP

R Ashwin was the star for India with the ball, with four wickets to his name. AP

Josh Hazlewood (in pic), along with Pat Cummins, wreaked havoc, sharing nine wickets among them as India were bundled out for 36 in the second innings. AFP

After a few disappointing outings in the warm-up, Joe Burns returned to form with an unbeaten 51 in the second innings, to help hosts cross the finish line. AP

Updated Date: December 19, 2020 17:04:07 IST

