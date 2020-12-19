India suffer horrific batting downfall as Australia pacers run riot in hosts' dominant pink-ball Test victory

Check out photos from the first Test between Australia and India that concluded on Saturday.

FirstCricket Staff December 19, 2020 17:04:07 IST

Updated Date:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.