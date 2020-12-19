India suffer horrific batting downfall as Australia pacers run riot in hosts' dominant pink-ball Test victory
Check out photos from the first Test between Australia and India that concluded on Saturday.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
India vs Australia: Pat Cummins says he wouldn't be surprised if upcoming Test series gets 'a little fiery'
Australia's top pacer Pat Cummins on Friday said matches in the upcoming Test series against India could get "a little fiery", reflecting their intense rivalry in a far cry from some friendly banters that marked the preceding limited-overs leg.
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli laments team's 'worst batting performance' but says should not make mountain out of molehill
Kohli did speak about batsmen "lacking intent" to take forward the lead and although he didn't take names, Mayank Agarwal's approach (nine off 40 balls) in the morning was hard to explain when the team had a 62-run overnight advantage.
India vs Australia: Bowlers' control, guile and discipline ensure hosts end opening day on a high
The Australian bowling unit executed their plans perfectly, stifling Indian batsmen with immaculate lines and length. With India 233/6 at stumps, Australia have their noses ahead at the close of play on Day 1 of the day-night Test in Adelaide.