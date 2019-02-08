First Cricket
IND in NZ | 2nd T20I Feb 08, 2019
NZ Vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
PAK in SA | 3rd T20I Feb 06, 2019
SA Vs PAK
Pakistan beat South Africa by 27 runs
India square series 1-1 at Eden Park with a comfortable seven-wicket win against Black Caps

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 08, 2019 17:15:06 IST
    MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant walk off after steering India to seven-wicket win in the second T20I to square the series 1-1 with one match remaining to play. AP

    Krunal Pandya collected the Player of the Match for his performance with the ball, where he claimed wickets of Colin Munro, Kane Williamson and Daryll Mitchell. The three top-order wickets pushed New Zealand on the backfoot early in their innings. AP

    New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme counter-attacked against the Indian bowlers, smashing his maiden T20I half-century before he was dismissed by Hardik Pandya. AP

    Shikhar Dhawan played second fiddle to Rohit Sharma laying solid foundation of 79 runs for the first wicket. Dhawan departed for 30. AP

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar got rid of the dangerous Kiwi opener Tim Seifert in the third over, providing India with an early breakthrough. AP

    India skipper Rohit Sharma struck a rapid half-century to put the tourists in driver's seat. Rohit overtook Martin Guptill as the leading run scorer in T20Is. AP



Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4566 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5110 134
2 India 5361 125
3 South Africa 2876 120
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3116 115
Full Ranking

