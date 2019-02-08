India square series 1-1 at Eden Park with a comfortable seven-wicket win against Black Caps
MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant walk off after steering India to seven-wicket win in the second T20I to square the series 1-1 with one match remaining to play. AP
Krunal Pandya collected the Player of the Match for his performance with the ball, where he claimed wickets of Colin Munro, Kane Williamson and Daryll Mitchell. The three top-order wickets pushed New Zealand on the backfoot early in their innings. AP
New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme counter-attacked against the Indian bowlers, smashing his maiden T20I half-century before he was dismissed by Hardik Pandya. AP
Shikhar Dhawan played second fiddle to Rohit Sharma laying solid foundation of 79 runs for the first wicket. Dhawan departed for 30. AP
Bhuvneshwar Kumar got rid of the dangerous Kiwi opener Tim Seifert in the third over, providing India with an early breakthrough. AP
India skipper Rohit Sharma struck a rapid half-century to put the tourists in driver's seat. Rohit overtook Martin Guptill as the leading run scorer in T20Is. AP