1/6 MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant walk off after steering India to seven-wicket win in the second T20I to square the series 1-1 with one match remaining to play. AP

2/6 Krunal Pandya collected the Player of the Match for his performance with the ball, where he claimed wickets of Colin Munro, Kane Williamson and Daryll Mitchell. The three top-order wickets pushed New Zealand on the backfoot early in their innings. AP

3/6 New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme counter-attacked against the Indian bowlers, smashing his maiden T20I half-century before he was dismissed by Hardik Pandya. AP

4/6 Shikhar Dhawan played second fiddle to Rohit Sharma laying solid foundation of 79 runs for the first wicket. Dhawan departed for 30. AP

5/6 Bhuvneshwar Kumar got rid of the dangerous Kiwi opener Tim Seifert in the third over, providing India with an early breakthrough. AP