Firstcricket

India seize control of Dominica Test after Ravichandran Ashwin rattles West Indies with spin brilliance

Ravichandran Ashwin helped India rattle West Indies with his five-fer on Day 1 of the first Test in Dominica. Check out a few photos from the opening day here.

FirstCricket Staff Last Updated:July 13, 2023 15:35:34 IST
Debutant Alick Athanaze stood out for West Indies after the hosts opted to bat. Athanaze scored 47 runs, and barring his performance, none of the other Windies batters could capitalise on starts. AP
Another Test debutant Ishan Kishan, collrected a couple of catches. Here, Kishan, on the right, is seen celebrating after taking the catch to dismiss Joshua da Silva. AP
Mohammed Siraj celebrates with his teammates after getting the wicket of Jason Holder. AP
Yashasvi Jaiswal got off to a confident start on Test debut, scoring 40 runs off 73 balls with six boundaries. AP
Skipper Rohit Sharma ably supported Jaiswal, scoring 30 off 65 deliveries. AP

 

Published on: July 13, 2023 15:35:34 IST

TAGS:

