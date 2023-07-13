India seize control of Dominica Test after Ravichandran Ashwin rattles West Indies with spin brilliance
Ravichandran Ashwin helped India rattle West Indies with his five-fer on Day 1 of the first Test in Dominica. Check out a few photos from the opening day here.
India vs West Indies: With Ravichandran Ashwin as the chief wrecker, India take full control of first Test
Making his return to the India playing XI after the WTC final snub, Ravichandran Ashwin was the wrecker-in-chief as India dominated the proceedings on Day 1 of the West Indies Test.