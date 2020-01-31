1/6 Virat Kohli and Sanju Samson (R) celebrate after the Indian captain hit the winning runs in the Super Over that saw India win four out of four games in T20I series against New Zealand. Image courtesy: Twitter @BCCI

2/6 After a below par showing by the Indian top-order it was Manish Pandey's crucial half-century that set up a competitive total for New Zealand to chase. AP

3/6 New Zealand opener Colin Munro struck a quickfire fifty and looked good to see his side through until Virat Kohli ran him out with a direct-hit completing a relay throw. AP

4/6 Tim Seifert smashed 59 off 37 balls to get New Zealand close to the finish line until he was dismissed in the 20th over of the chase. AP

5/6 Tim Seifert was caught short of his ground with a direct-hit by India wicket-keeper KL Rahul. The wicket came in the final over of play when a well-set Seifert was looking to steal a bye. AP