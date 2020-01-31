First Cricket
IND in NZ | 4th T20I Jan 31, 2020
NZ vs IND
India tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 1 wicket)
IND in NZ | 3rd T20I Jan 29, 2020
NZ vs IND
India tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 2 wickets)
IND in NZ Feb 02, 2020
NZ vs IND
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
ENG in SA Feb 04, 2020
SA vs ENG
Newlands, Cape Town
  • 1/6
    Virat Kohli and Sanju Samson (R) celebrate after the Indian captain hit the winning runs in the Super Over that saw India win four out of four games in T20I series against New Zealand. Image courtesy: Twitter @BCCI

  • 2/6
    After a below par showing by the Indian top-order it was Manish Pandey's crucial half-century that set up a competitive total for New Zealand to chase. AP

  • 3/6
    New Zealand opener Colin Munro struck a quickfire fifty and looked good to see his side through until Virat Kohli ran him out with a direct-hit completing a relay throw. AP

  • 4/6
    Tim Seifert smashed 59 off 37 balls to get New Zealand close to the finish line until he was dismissed in the 20th over of the chase. AP

  • 5/6
    Tim Seifert was caught short of his ground with a direct-hit by India wicket-keeper KL Rahul. The wicket came in the final over of play when a well-set Seifert was looking to steal a bye. AP

  • 6/6
    Shardul Thakur (R) bowled a brilliant final over in regular play where he defended seven runs in his final over. The Black Caps were only able to collect six runs which led to a tie. Image courtesy: Twitter @BCCI

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 3935 92
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

