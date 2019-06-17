1/6 The Indian flag is soaring high, and so are the spirits of their fans! Virat Kohli-led India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by 89-runs in a rain-curtailed encounter at Old Trafford in Manchester. Firstpost/Jigar Mehta

2/6 Rivals on the field, friends off it! India and Pakistan fans are all smiles ahead of the encounter in Manchester. Firstpost/Jigar Mehta

3/6 A Pakistani fan seems to be in a joyful mood before the clash. Their joy was short-lived, however, as Rohit Sharma's ton guided India to 336-5. Firstpost / Jigar Mehta

4/6 A Pakistani fan poses for a photo on the streets of Manchester in the UK. Firstpost/ Jigar Mehta

5/6 Some India fans are dressed in the tri-colour outfit. The Old Trafford stadium was dominated by Indian fans, and witnessed an entertaining match despite the rain interruption. Firstpost/Jigar Mehta