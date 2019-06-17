India, Pakistan fans light up traditional World Cup rivalry in Old Trafford as Virat Kohli's men extend all-win record
-
1/6
The Indian flag is soaring high, and so are the spirits of their fans! Virat Kohli-led India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by 89-runs in a rain-curtailed encounter at Old Trafford in Manchester. Firstpost/Jigar Mehta
-
2/6
Rivals on the field, friends off it! India and Pakistan fans are all smiles ahead of the encounter in Manchester. Firstpost/Jigar Mehta
-
3/6
A Pakistani fan seems to be in a joyful mood before the clash. Their joy was short-lived, however, as Rohit Sharma's ton guided India to 336-5. Firstpost / Jigar Mehta
-
4/6
A Pakistani fan poses for a photo on the streets of Manchester in the UK. Firstpost/ Jigar Mehta
-
5/6
Some India fans are dressed in the tri-colour outfit. The Old Trafford stadium was dominated by Indian fans, and witnessed an entertaining match despite the rain interruption. Firstpost/Jigar Mehta
-
6/6
A fan from India and Pakistan display their countries'respective flags. With political tensions arising between the two nations, the teams only meet in ICC tournaments these days. Firstpost/Jigar Mehta
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|Australia
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|New Zealand
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|India
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|England
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|Sri Lanka
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|West Indies
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|South Africa
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Bangladesh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|Pakistan
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Afghanistan
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
Loading...