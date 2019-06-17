First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 22 Jun 16, 2019
IND vs PAK
India beat Pakistan by 89 runs (D/L method)
ICC CWC | Match 21 Jun 15, 2019
SA vs AFG
South Africa beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets (D/L method)
ICC CWC Jun 18, 2019
ENG vs AFG
Old Trafford, Manchester
ICC CWC Jun 19, 2019
NZ vs SA
Edgbaston, Birmingham
  • 1/6
    The Indian flag is soaring high, and so are the spirits of their fans! Virat Kohli-led India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by 89-runs in a rain-curtailed encounter at Old Trafford in Manchester. Firstpost/Jigar Mehta

  • 2/6
    Rivals on the field, friends off it! India and Pakistan fans are all smiles ahead of the encounter in Manchester. Firstpost/Jigar Mehta

  • 3/6
    A Pakistani fan seems to be in a joyful mood before the clash. Their joy was short-lived, however, as Rohit Sharma's ton guided India to 336-5. Firstpost / Jigar Mehta

  • 4/6
    A Pakistani fan poses for a photo on the streets of Manchester in the UK. Firstpost/ Jigar Mehta

  • 5/6
    Some India fans are dressed in the tri-colour outfit. The Old Trafford stadium was dominated by Indian fans, and witnessed an entertaining match despite the rain interruption. Firstpost/Jigar Mehta

  • 6/6
    A fan from India and Pakistan display their countries'respective flags. With political tensions arising between the two nations, the teams only meet in ICC tournaments these days. Firstpost/Jigar Mehta

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 5 4 1 0 8
New Zealand 4 3 0 1 7
India 4 3 0 1 7
England 4 3 1 0 6
Sri Lanka 5 1 2 2 4
West Indies 4 1 2 1 3
South Africa 5 1 3 1 3
Bangladesh 4 1 2 1 3
Pakistan 5 1 3 1 3
Afghanistan 4 0 4 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

