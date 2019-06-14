First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 17 Jun 12, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by 41 runs
ICC CWC | Match 15 Jun 10, 2019
SA vs WI
Match Abandoned
ICC CWC Jun 14, 2019
ENG vs WI
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC Jun 15, 2019
SL vs AUS
The Oval, London
  • 1/6
    The ICC Cricket World Cup match between India and New Zealand was abandoned without a ball being bowed after heavy rain played spoilsport in Nottingham's Trent Bridge. AP

  • 2/6
    Fans with umbrellas wait patiently for the match resumption, but were well-prepared for the heavy rain. Reuters

  • 3/6
    Here's some cheerful Indian fans in the picture. Virat Kohli-led India are yet to lose a match in this tournament despite Thursday's washout. AP

  • 4/6
    New Zealand's James Neesham shares a light moment as throws a pair of gloves to the fans while they wait for the rain to disappear. Reuters

  • 5/6
    Umpires Marais Erasmus and Paul Reifel pictured during the rain delay. The latest contest was the fourth match being abandoned in this World Cup- The most in the history of the tournament. Reuters

  • 6/6
    This is not a sight one would want to see. Groundstaff rush to cover the pitch as heavy rain makes its appearance. Both India and New Zealand eventually shared a point. AP

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 4 3 0 0 7
Australia 4 3 1 0 6
India 3 2 0 0 5
England 3 2 1 0 4
Sri Lanka 4 1 1 0 4
West Indies 3 1 1 0 3
Bangladesh 4 1 2 0 3
Pakistan 4 1 2 0 3
South Africa 4 0 3 0 1
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
