India, New Zealand drop first points in World Cup as rain washes out match in Nottingham
The ICC Cricket World Cup match between India and New Zealand was abandoned without a ball being bowed after heavy rain played spoilsport in Nottingham's Trent Bridge. AP
Fans with umbrellas wait patiently for the match resumption, but were well-prepared for the heavy rain. Reuters
Here's some cheerful Indian fans in the picture. Virat Kohli-led India are yet to lose a match in this tournament despite Thursday's washout. AP
New Zealand's James Neesham shares a light moment as throws a pair of gloves to the fans while they wait for the rain to disappear. Reuters
Umpires Marais Erasmus and Paul Reifel pictured during the rain delay. The latest contest was the fourth match being abandoned in this World Cup- The most in the history of the tournament. Reuters
This is not a sight one would want to see. Groundstaff rush to cover the pitch as heavy rain makes its appearance. Both India and New Zealand eventually shared a point. AP
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|New Zealand
|4
|3
|0
|0
|7
|Australia
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|India
|3
|2
|0
|0
|5
|England
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Sri Lanka
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|West Indies
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Bangladesh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Pakistan
|4
|1
|2
|0
|3
|South Africa
|4
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Afghanistan
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
