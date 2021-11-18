Firstcricket

India edge New Zealand in Jaipur to begin Rahul Dravid era with win

India kickstarted the Rahul Dravid era with a nervy win over New Zealand on Wednesday. Check out photos here.

FirstCricket Staff November 18, 2021
Suryakumar Yadav 62), along with new T20I skipper Rohit Sharma, sizzled as India began lif under coach Rahul Dravid with a five-wicket win over New Zealand in the first match in Jaipur on Wednesday. Sportzpics

 

Martin Guptill 70 off 42) led Kiwis' recovery along with Mark Chapman after losing Daryl Mitchell early, with the duo putting up 109 runs for the second wicket. Sportzpics

 

Chapman played his part with a knock of 63 as the Kiwis posted 164/6 on board. Sportzpics

Rishabh Pant hits the winning boundary to take India over the finish line. Sportzpics

 

Rohit Sharma might have missed out on a half-century, but his knock of 48 provided India their route to victory. Sportzpics

 

 

