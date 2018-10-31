1/6 India extend their domination at home, winning five-match ODI series 3-1, their sixth straight bilateral series win. AP

2/6 West Indies star batsman Shai Hope was cleaned up by Jasprit Bumrah for a duck. AFP

3/6 Ravindra Jadeja ripped through Windies' batting order bagging four wickets helping his side restrict the tourists to a paltry 104. AFP

4/6 All smiles in the India camp after young Khaleel Ahmed got rid of Windies' skipper Jason Holder. AP

5/6 Shikhar Dhawan again had a poor outing as he departed cheaply when he dragged Oshane Thomas' delivery back onto his stumps. AP