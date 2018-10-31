First Cricket
India breeze through to a nine-wicket win in final ODI to register sixth straight bilateral series triumph at home

FirstCricket Staff, Nov,01 2018
  • 1/6

    India extend their domination at home, winning five-match ODI series 3-1, their sixth straight bilateral series win. AP

  • 2/6

    West Indies star batsman Shai Hope was cleaned up by Jasprit Bumrah for a duck. AFP

  • 3/6

    Ravindra Jadeja ripped through Windies' batting order bagging four wickets helping his side restrict the tourists to a paltry 104. AFP

  • 4/6

    All smiles in the India camp after young Khaleel Ahmed got rid of Windies' skipper Jason Holder. AP

  • 5/6

    Shikhar Dhawan again had a poor outing as he departed cheaply when he dragged Oshane Thomas' delivery back onto his stumps. AP

  • 6/6

    India's vice-captain, Rohit Sharma along with skipper Virat Kohli ensured the hosts had no further hiccups as they achieved the target in the 15th over. AP




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 6869 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4486 136
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

