India breeze through to a nine-wicket win in final ODI to register sixth straight bilateral series triumph at home
India extend their domination at home, winning five-match ODI series 3-1, their sixth straight bilateral series win. AP
West Indies star batsman Shai Hope was cleaned up by Jasprit Bumrah for a duck. AFP
Ravindra Jadeja ripped through Windies' batting order bagging four wickets helping his side restrict the tourists to a paltry 104. AFP
All smiles in the India camp after young Khaleel Ahmed got rid of Windies' skipper Jason Holder. AP
Shikhar Dhawan again had a poor outing as he departed cheaply when he dragged Oshane Thomas' delivery back onto his stumps. AP
India's vice-captain, Rohit Sharma along with skipper Virat Kohli ensured the hosts had no further hiccups as they achieved the target in the 15th over. AP