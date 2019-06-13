1/6 Umpires Marais Erasmus (right) and Paul Reiffel walking out to middle to check the playing conditions was the only sight available for the spectators and the TV viewers on the ground today. Whenever they came out for pitch inspection, they brought the glimmer of hope. And when they shook their heads and went inside, they took the hope away as well. In the end, we had no result and two points were shared between India and New Zealand. AFP

2/6 As the rain continued to come down hard at Trent Bridge, the players had no other option to keep themselves warm than sip a cup of tea or coffee. At any given point of the day they would have chosen to play to keep the body warm though. Mohammad Shami (above) was no different. AFP

3/6 Umpires and groundsmen had a tough day today, coming in and going out often to check the conditions and cover the playing area every now and then. It must have been frustrating and a few lighter moments like the one above between umpire Paul Reiffel and groundsman helped beat the tiredness. AFP

4/6 India fans came out in large numbers at Trent Bridge but only a few stood out, like the one above. It appeared as if the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present in the stands but a second look suggested that his masks had marked the presence and not the real him. AFP

5/6 Groundsmen worked hard, umpires too strolled out and in to see if a match could be possible. India head coach Ravi Shastri tried his bit by showing the rain gods the jersey of MS Dhoni in pursuit to try and stop the downpour. On a serious note, this was Shastri keeping the spirits of fans alive by showing MSD's jersey. Although they would have loved more to see the man who wears this in action today. Reuters