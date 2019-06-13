First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 17 Jun 12, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by 41 runs
ICC CWC | Match 15 Jun 10, 2019
SA vs WI
Match Abandoned
ICC CWC Jun 14, 2019
ENG vs WI
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC Jun 15, 2019
SL vs AUS
The Oval, London
  • 1/6
    Umpires Marais Erasmus (right) and Paul Reiffel walking out to middle to check the playing conditions was the only sight available for the spectators and the TV viewers on the ground today. Whenever they came out for pitch inspection, they brought the glimmer of hope. And when they shook their heads and went inside, they took the hope away as well. In the end, we had no result and two points were shared between India and New Zealand. AFP

    Umpires Marais Erasmus (right) and Paul Reiffel walking out to middle to check the playing conditions was the only sight available for the spectators and the TV viewers on the ground today. Whenever they came out for pitch inspection, they brought the glimmer of hope. And when they shook their heads and went inside, they took the hope away as well. In the end, we had no result and two points were shared between India and New Zealand. AFP

  • 2/6
    As the rain continued to come down hard at Trent Bridge, the players had no other option to keep themselves warm than sip a cup of tea or coffee. At any given point of the day they would have chosen to play to keep the body warm though. Mohammad Shami (above) was no different. AFP

    As the rain continued to come down hard at Trent Bridge, the players had no other option to keep themselves warm than sip a cup of tea or coffee. At any given point of the day they would have chosen to play to keep the body warm though. Mohammad Shami (above) was no different. AFP

  • 3/6
    Umpires and groundsmen had a tough day today, coming in and going out often to check the conditions and cover the playing area every now and then. It must have been frustrating and a few lighter moments like the one above between umpire Paul Reiffel and groundsman helped beat the tiredness. AFP

    Umpires and groundsmen had a tough day today, coming in and going out often to check the conditions and cover the playing area every now and then. It must have been frustrating and a few lighter moments like the one above between umpire Paul Reiffel and groundsman helped beat the tiredness. AFP

  • 4/6
    India fans came out in large numbers at Trent Bridge but only a few stood out, like the one above. It appeared as if the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present in the stands but a second look suggested that his masks had marked the presence and not the real him. AFP

    India fans came out in large numbers at Trent Bridge but only a few stood out, like the one above. It appeared as if the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present in the stands but a second look suggested that his masks had marked the presence and not the real him. AFP

  • 5/6
    Groundsmen worked hard, umpires too strolled out and in to see if a match could be possible. India head coach Ravi Shastri tried his bit by showing the rain gods the jersey of MS Dhoni in pursuit to try and stop the downpour. On a serious note, this was Shastri keeping the spirits of fans alive by showing MSD's jersey. Although they would have loved more to see the man who wears this in action today. Reuters

    Groundsmen worked hard, umpires too strolled out and in to see if a match could be possible. India head coach Ravi Shastri tried his bit by showing the rain gods the jersey of MS Dhoni in pursuit to try and stop the downpour. On a serious note, this was Shastri keeping the spirits of fans alive by showing MSD's jersey. Although they would have loved more to see the man who wears this in action today. Reuters

  • 6/6
    if disappointment had a face, it would be this. The Indian fans painted their faces, bodies and came out in large number to cheer for Team India. And the rain played the spoilsport. AFP

    if disappointment had a face, it would be this. The Indian fans painted their faces, bodies and came out in large number to cheer for Team India. And the rain played the spoilsport. AFP




World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 4 3 0 0 7
Australia 4 3 1 0 6
India 3 2 0 0 5
England 3 2 1 0 4
Sri Lanka 4 1 1 0 4
West Indies 3 1 1 0 3
Bangladesh 4 1 2 0 3
Pakistan 4 1 2 0 3
South Africa 4 0 3 0 1
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all

Loading...