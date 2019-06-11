First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 15 Jun 10, 2019
SA vs WI
Match Abandoned
ICC CWC | Match 14 Jun 09, 2019
IND vs AUS
India beat Australia by 36 runs
ICC CWC Jun 12, 2019
AUS vs PAK
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
ICC CWC Jun 13, 2019
IND vs NZ
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
  • 1/5
    Umpires Richard Kettleborough, Richard Illingworth and Michael Gough inspect the pitch after rain delayed the start of the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. No toss could take place in the match. AFP

  • 2/5
    Groundsman had a tough day in the field. It has been raining in Bristol since past few days and Tuesday was no different. Despite the pitch and peripheries being covered, the groundsmen had to soak the water collected on top of the cover. Reuters

  • 3/5
    Every now and then the rain could come down and so would the covers. The drying of the surface also continues. There were at least two pitch inspections but both could not take place as rain did not stop. Reuters

  • 4/5
    Despite the rain, the fans kept on waiting for it stop and the play to begin. The cloud cover was maintained over the stadium and it ceased to go. Reuters

  • 5/5
    Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and local fans were all collected inside the stadium, with umbrella in one hand and coffee mugs on the other. The weather was pleasant yet it stopped the cricket action to take place. Reuters

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 3 3 0 0 6
England 3 2 1 0 4
India 2 2 0 0 4
Australia 3 2 1 0 4
Sri Lanka 4 1 1 0 4
West Indies 3 1 1 0 3
Bangladesh 4 1 2 0 3
Pakistan 3 1 1 0 3
South Africa 4 0 3 0 1
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

