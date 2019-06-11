1/5 Umpires Richard Kettleborough, Richard Illingworth and Michael Gough inspect the pitch after rain delayed the start of the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. No toss could take place in the match. AFP

2/5 Groundsman had a tough day in the field. It has been raining in Bristol since past few days and Tuesday was no different. Despite the pitch and peripheries being covered, the groundsmen had to soak the water collected on top of the cover. Reuters

3/5 Every now and then the rain could come down and so would the covers. The drying of the surface also continues. There were at least two pitch inspections but both could not take place as rain did not stop. Reuters

4/5 Despite the rain, the fans kept on waiting for it stop and the play to begin. The cloud cover was maintained over the stadium and it ceased to go. Reuters