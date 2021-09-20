Firstcricket

In Pics: Ruturaj Gaikwad's masterclass helps CSK beat MI as IPL 2021's 2nd leg gets underway in UAE

Gaikwad smashed a scintillating 88 not out as Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs in Match 30 of IPL 2021

FirstCricket Staff September 20, 2021 13:33:39 IST
Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad raises his bat in celebration after bringing up his third half-century of the season. Sportzpics

Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad raises his bat in celebration after bringing up his third half-century of the season. Sportzpics

Mumbai Indians players celebrate the dismissal of Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni. Sportzpics

Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad shared a crucial 81-run stand for the fourth wicket to bring Chennai Super Kings back on their feet after being reduced to 24/4 at one stage. Sportzpics

Chennai Super Kings seamer Deepak Chahar successfully appeals for a leg-before wicket against Quinton de Kock. Sportzpics

Saurabh Tiwary top-scored for Mumbai Indians with an unbeaten 50 off 40 deliveries. Sportzpics

Stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard and Saurabh Tiwary shared a 29-run fifth wicket stand before the former was dismissed for 15. Sportzpics

Chennai Super Kings celebrate after pulling off a 20-run win over Mumbai Indians. Sportzpics

