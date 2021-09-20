Highlights, IPL 2021, CSK vs MI Full Cricket Score: Chennai win by 20 runs to go top of table CSK vs MI, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Updates: CSK win the match by 20 runs. Three singles and two wickets in the final over for Bravo. CSK got off to a bad start with the bat but then Ruturaj Gaikwad played a blinder to give his team a chance. Chasing 157, Mumbai kept losing wickets at regular intervals of time and fell short at the end. A typical CSK bowling performance led superbly by their talisman MS Dhoni.