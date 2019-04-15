First Cricket
IPL | Match 30 Apr 14, 2019
SRH vs DC
Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 39 runs
IPL | Match 29 Apr 14, 2019
KKR vs CSK
Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets
IPL Apr 15, 2019
MI vs RCB
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
UAE in ZIM Apr 16, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Harare Sports Club, Harare
  • 1/8
    Imran Tahir took four for 27 and restricted KKR to 161/8 on a batting track in Kolkata before Suresh Raina scored a fifty to lead CSK to a five-wicket win. Sportzpics

    Imran Tahir took four for 27 and restricted KKR to 161/8 on a batting track in Kolkata before Suresh Raina scored a fifty to lead CSK to a five-wicket win. Sportzpics

  • 2/8
    Despite KKR losing wickets at regular intervals, Chris Lynn held the fort with a well made 82 off 51 balls as he took KKR to a respectable total on Sunday. Sportzpics

    Despite KKR losing wickets at regular intervals, Chris Lynn held the fort with a well made 82 off 51 balls as he took KKR to a respectable total on Sunday. Sportzpics

  • 3/8
    Apart from Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur of CSK also had a great day with the ball as he took two wickets for 18 runs in his four overs. Sportzpics

    Apart from Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur of CSK also had a great day with the ball as he took two wickets for 18 runs in his four overs. Sportzpics

  • 4/8
    Suresh Raina scored an unbeaten 58 and along with Ravindra Jadeja who scored 31 off 17 took CSK to win in the final over of the match. Sportzpics

    Suresh Raina scored an unbeaten 58 and along with Ravindra Jadeja who scored 31 off 17 took CSK to win in the final over of the match. Sportzpics

  • 5/8
    Khaleel Ahmed gave SRH the perfect start against DC as he removed both their openers early and finished with match figures of 3/30. Sportzpics

    Khaleel Ahmed gave SRH the perfect start against DC as he removed both their openers early and finished with match figures of 3/30. Sportzpics

  • 6/8
    Colin Munro playing in place of Colin Ingram provided the much-needed push to DC as he scored 40 off 24 balls to help his side reach 155/7 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

    Colin Munro playing in place of Colin Ingram provided the much-needed push to DC as he scored 40 off 24 balls to help his side reach 155/7 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

  • 7/8
    David Warner continued his good form and scored 51 while putting up an opening stand of 72 with Jonny Bairstow who made 41. Sportzpics

    David Warner continued his good form and scored 51 while putting up an opening stand of 72 with Jonny Bairstow who made 41. Sportzpics

  • 8/8
    The dismissal of SRH openers however opened the flood gates for DC as Rabada took four wickets and SRH were shot out for 116, losing the match by 39 runs. Sportzpics

    The dismissal of SRH openers however opened the flood gates for DC as Rabada took four wickets and SRH were shot out for 116, losing the match by 39 runs. Sportzpics




IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 8 7 1 0 14
2
Delhi
 8 5 3 0 10
3
Kolkata
 8 4 4 0 8
4
Mumbai
 7 4 3 0 8
5
Punjab
 8 4 4 0 8
6
Hyderabad
 7 3 4 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 7 2 5 0 4
8
Bangalore
 7 1 6 0 2
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

