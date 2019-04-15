1/8 Imran Tahir took four for 27 and restricted KKR to 161/8 on a batting track in Kolkata before Suresh Raina scored a fifty to lead CSK to a five-wicket win. Sportzpics

2/8 Despite KKR losing wickets at regular intervals, Chris Lynn held the fort with a well made 82 off 51 balls as he took KKR to a respectable total on Sunday. Sportzpics

3/8 Apart from Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur of CSK also had a great day with the ball as he took two wickets for 18 runs in his four overs. Sportzpics

4/8 Suresh Raina scored an unbeaten 58 and along with Ravindra Jadeja who scored 31 off 17 took CSK to win in the final over of the match. Sportzpics

5/8 Khaleel Ahmed gave SRH the perfect start against DC as he removed both their openers early and finished with match figures of 3/30. Sportzpics

6/8 Colin Munro playing in place of Colin Ingram provided the much-needed push to DC as he scored 40 off 24 balls to help his side reach 155/7 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

7/8 David Warner continued his good form and scored 51 while putting up an opening stand of 72 with Jonny Bairstow who made 41. Sportzpics