Imran Tahir spins web around KKR as CSK move close to playoffs; DC thrash SRH in their den
Imran Tahir took four for 27 and restricted KKR to 161/8 on a batting track in Kolkata before Suresh Raina scored a fifty to lead CSK to a five-wicket win. Sportzpics
Despite KKR losing wickets at regular intervals, Chris Lynn held the fort with a well made 82 off 51 balls as he took KKR to a respectable total on Sunday. Sportzpics
Apart from Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur of CSK also had a great day with the ball as he took two wickets for 18 runs in his four overs. Sportzpics
Suresh Raina scored an unbeaten 58 and along with Ravindra Jadeja who scored 31 off 17 took CSK to win in the final over of the match. Sportzpics
Khaleel Ahmed gave SRH the perfect start against DC as he removed both their openers early and finished with match figures of 3/30. Sportzpics
Colin Munro playing in place of Colin Ingram provided the much-needed push to DC as he scored 40 off 24 balls to help his side reach 155/7 in 20 overs. Sportzpics
David Warner continued his good form and scored 51 while putting up an opening stand of 72 with Jonny Bairstow who made 41. Sportzpics
The dismissal of SRH openers however opened the flood gates for DC as Rabada took four wickets and SRH were shot out for 116, losing the match by 39 runs. Sportzpics