Imad Wasim's heroic 49-run knock guides Pakistan home against Afghanistan; Mitchell Starc shines as Australia beat New Zealand
1/10
Pakistan's Imad Wasim remained unbeaten on 49 as he guided his team to a thrilling three-wicket over Afghanistan in match 36 of the ICC Cricket World Cup in Leeds on Saturday. AP
2/10
Afghanistan's Asghar Afghan played a knock of 42 runs off 35 balls, in an innings where he smacked three fours and two sixes. AP
3/10
Najibullah Zadran of Afghanistan in action against Pakistan. He played a knock of 42 runs before being dismissed for 42 runs. AP
4/10
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi celebrates the dismissal of Najibullah Zadran. Shaheen picked up four wickets as Afghanistan were restricted to 227-9. AP
5/10
Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib had a forgettable spell where he went wicketless and conceded 73 runs in 9.4 overs. AP
6/10
In the day's second match at Lord's, Mitchell Starc picked up a five-wicket haul as Australia clinched an 86-run win over New Zealand to once again dash Kiwis' hopes of qualifying. AP
7/10
After losing Aaron Finch and David Warner early, Usman Khawaja took the Aussies back in the game as his knock of 88 guided them to 243-9. Reuters
8/10
James Neesham celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Glenn Maxwell. Neesham finished with figures of 2-28 from six overs. AP
9/10
Trent Boult celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Jason Behrendorff. Boult finished with figures of 4-51. Reuters
10/10
Kane Williamson once again top-scored for the Kiwis with 40 runs, but fell way short of Australia's total as New Zealand were made to wait longer for qualifying for the semi-finals. Reuters
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|Australia
|8
|7
|1
|0
|14
|India
|6
|5
|0
|1
|11
|New Zealand
|8
|5
|2
|1
|11
|Pakistan
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|England
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|Bangladesh
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Sri Lanka
|7
|2
|3
|2
|6
|South Africa
|8
|2
|5
|1
|5
|West Indies
|7
|1
|5
|1
|3
|Afghanistan
|8
|0
|8
|0
|0
