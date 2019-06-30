First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 37 Jun 29, 2019
NZ vs AUS
Australia beat New Zealand by 86 runs
ICC CWC | Match 36 Jun 29, 2019
PAK vs AFG
Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 3 wickets
ICC CWC Jul 01, 2019
SL vs WI
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
ICC CWC Jul 02, 2019
BAN vs IND
Edgbaston, Birmingham
  • 1/10
    Pakistan's Imad Wasim remained unbeaten on 49 as he guided his team to a thrilling three-wicket over Afghanistan in match 36 of the ICC Cricket World Cup in Leeds on Saturday. AP

  • 2/10
    Afghanistan's Asghar Afghan played a knock of 42 runs off 35 balls, in an innings where he smacked three fours and two sixes. AP

  • 3/10
    Najibullah Zadran of Afghanistan in action against Pakistan. He played a knock of 42 runs before being dismissed for 42 runs. AP

  • 4/10
    Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi celebrates the dismissal of Najibullah Zadran. Shaheen picked up four wickets as Afghanistan were restricted to 227-9. AP

  • 5/10
    Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib had a forgettable spell where he went wicketless and conceded 73 runs in 9.4 overs. AP

  • 6/10
    In the day's second match at Lord's, Mitchell Starc picked up a five-wicket haul as Australia clinched an 86-run win over New Zealand to once again dash Kiwis' hopes of qualifying. AP

  • 7/10
    After losing Aaron Finch and David Warner early, Usman Khawaja took the Aussies back in the game as his knock of 88 guided them to 243-9. Reuters

  • 8/10
    James Neesham celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Glenn Maxwell. Neesham finished with figures of 2-28 from six overs. AP

  • 9/10
    Trent Boult celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Jason Behrendorff. Boult finished with figures of 4-51. Reuters

  • 10/10
    Kane Williamson once again top-scored for the Kiwis with 40 runs, but fell way short of Australia's total as New Zealand were made to wait longer for qualifying for the semi-finals. Reuters

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 8 7 1 0 14
India 6 5 0 1 11
New Zealand 8 5 2 1 11
Pakistan 8 4 3 1 9
England 7 4 3 0 8
Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7
Sri Lanka 7 2 3 2 6
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 7 1 5 1 3
Afghanistan 8 0 8 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
6 Pakistan 4505 96
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
