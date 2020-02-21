ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Poonam Yadav's outstanding 4/19 helps India clinch 17-run win over Australia in lung opener
-
1/6
Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav was the pick of the bowlers and finished with impressive figures of 4/19 as India women started their T20I World Cup campaign with a 17-run win over Australia women. AP
-
2/6
Yadav was assisted by medium-pacer Shikha Pandey, who picked up three wickets and conceded only 14 runs, finishing with an economy rate of 3.65. Twitter @T20WorldCup
-
3/6
After being put into bat, India got off to flying start, thanks to teenage sensation Shafali Verma, who scored 29 off just 15 balls. Shafali struck five fours and a maximum during her stay at the crease. AP
-
4/6
But it was Deepti Sharma, who stayed unbeaten at 49 and helped India post 132/4 on the board. She played a patient knock that included three classy boundaries. Twitter @T20WorldCup
-
5/6
Jess Jonassen picked up two crucial wickets for the Aussies, those of Smriti Mandhana and Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. She was the pick of the Aussie bowlers. Twitter @T20WorldCup
-
6/6
Alyssa Healy top-scored with a quick-fire 51 and got Australia off to an explosive start. However, post her dismissal, the remaining batting line-up failed to fire. Ashleigh Gardner (34) did put a fight but that was not enough to get Aussies past the finish line. Twitter @T20WorldCup