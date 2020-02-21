First Cricket
HK in MAL | 1st T20I Feb 20, 2020
MAL vs HK
Malaysia beat Hong Kong by 21 runs (D/L method)
ENG in SA | 3rd T20I Feb 16, 2020
SA vs ENG
England beat South Africa by 5 wickets
AUS in SA Feb 21, 2020
SA vs AUS
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
ZIM in BAN Feb 22, 2020
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  • 1/6
    Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav was the pick of the bowlers and finished with impressive figures of 4/19 as India women started their T20I World Cup campaign with a 17-run win over Australia women. AP

  • 2/6
    Yadav was assisted by medium-pacer Shikha Pandey, who picked up three wickets and conceded only 14 runs, finishing with an economy rate of 3.65. Twitter @T20WorldCup

  • 3/6
    After being put into bat, India got off to flying start, thanks to teenage sensation Shafali Verma, who scored 29 off just 15 balls. Shafali struck five fours and a maximum during her stay at the crease. AP

  • 4/6
    But it was Deepti Sharma, who stayed unbeaten at 49 and helped India post 132/4 on the board. She played a patient knock that included three classy boundaries. Twitter @T20WorldCup

  • 5/6
    Jess Jonassen picked up two crucial wickets for the Aussies, those of Smriti Mandhana and Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. She was the pick of the Aussie bowlers. Twitter @T20WorldCup

  • 6/6
    Alyssa Healy top-scored with a quick-fire 51 and got Australia off to an explosive start. However, post her dismissal, the remaining batting line-up failed to fire. Ashleigh Gardner (34) did put a fight but that was not enough to get Aussies past the finish line. Twitter @T20WorldCup

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
