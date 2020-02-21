1/6 Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav was the pick of the bowlers and finished with impressive figures of 4/19 as India women started their T20I World Cup campaign with a 17-run win over Australia women. AP

2/6 Yadav was assisted by medium-pacer Shikha Pandey, who picked up three wickets and conceded only 14 runs, finishing with an economy rate of 3.65. Twitter @T20WorldCup

3/6 After being put into bat, India got off to flying start, thanks to teenage sensation Shafali Verma, who scored 29 off just 15 balls. Shafali struck five fours and a maximum during her stay at the crease. AP

4/6 But it was Deepti Sharma, who stayed unbeaten at 49 and helped India post 132/4 on the board. She played a patient knock that included three classy boundaries. Twitter @T20WorldCup

5/6 Jess Jonassen picked up two crucial wickets for the Aussies, those of Smriti Mandhana and Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. She was the pick of the Aussie bowlers. Twitter @T20WorldCup