1/7 Sunrisers Hyderabad once again showed dogged resilience as their bowlers defended a low score – their second in space of three days – to beat Kings XI Punjab. Sportzpics

2/7 Earlier in the evening, KXIP pacer Ankit Rajpoot rattled the Sunrisers top order and went on to scalp the first five wicket haul in IPL 2018. Sportzpics

3/7 Manoj Tiwary was brought in the XI replacing Yuvraj Singh. Tiwary showcased his low slingers in a solitary over he bowled. He had poor outing with the bat as well after he was dismissed cheaply for 1. Sportzpics

4/7 Rashid Khan led the Sunrisers bowling department and provided the first breakthrough after delivering a corker of a delivery to clean up the in form KL Rahul. Sportzpics

5/7 KXIP opening duo of Chris Gayle and KL Rahul notched a 55-run stand for the first wicket, before the side imploded to 101 for 9. Sportzpics

6/7 On a sticky surface, Manish Pandey wriggled his way past his half-century to steer his side past the 130-run mark. Sportzpics