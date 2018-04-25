First Cricket
IPL | Match 25 Apr 26, 2018
HYD Vs PUN
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab by 13 runs
IPL | Match 24 Apr 25, 2018
BLR Vs CHE
Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets
BANW in SA May 04, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
BANW in SA May 06, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
How Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers put on yet another stellar show to defend modest score against Kings XI Punjab

FirstCricket Staff, Apr,27 2018
  • 1/7

    Sunrisers Hyderabad once again showed dogged resilience as their bowlers defended a low score – their second in space of three days – to beat Kings XI Punjab. Sportzpics

  • 2/7

    Earlier in the evening, KXIP pacer Ankit Rajpoot rattled the Sunrisers top order and went on to scalp the first five wicket haul in IPL 2018. Sportzpics

  • 3/7

    Manoj Tiwary was brought in the XI replacing Yuvraj Singh. Tiwary showcased his low slingers in a solitary over he bowled. He had poor outing with the bat as well after he was dismissed cheaply for 1. Sportzpics

  • 4/7

    Rashid Khan led the Sunrisers bowling department and provided the first breakthrough after delivering a corker of a delivery to clean up the in form KL Rahul. Sportzpics

  • 5/7

    KXIP opening duo of Chris Gayle and KL Rahul notched a 55-run stand for the first wicket, before the side imploded to 101 for 9. Sportzpics

  • 6/7

    On a sticky surface, Manish Pandey wriggled his way past his half-century to steer his side past the 130-run mark. Sportzpics

  • 7/7

    Kings XI Punjab fielders had an abysmal day in the field, fluffing one chance after the other that hurt them dearly when they fell short by 13 runs in the end. Sportzpics

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 6 5 1 0 10
2
Hyderabad
 7 5 2 0 10
3
Punjab
 7 5 2 0 10
4
Kolkata
 6 3 3 0 6
5
Rajasthan
 6 3 3 0 6
6
Bangalore
 6 2 4 0 4
7
Mumbai
 6 1 5 0 2
8
Delhi
 6 1 5 0 2

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7595 123
2 South Africa 6912 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 121
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

