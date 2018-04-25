How Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers put on yet another stellar show to defend modest score against Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad once again showed dogged resilience as their bowlers defended a low score – their second in space of three days – to beat Kings XI Punjab. Sportzpics
Earlier in the evening, KXIP pacer Ankit Rajpoot rattled the Sunrisers top order and went on to scalp the first five wicket haul in IPL 2018. Sportzpics
Manoj Tiwary was brought in the XI replacing Yuvraj Singh. Tiwary showcased his low slingers in a solitary over he bowled. He had poor outing with the bat as well after he was dismissed cheaply for 1. Sportzpics
Rashid Khan led the Sunrisers bowling department and provided the first breakthrough after delivering a corker of a delivery to clean up the in form KL Rahul. Sportzpics
KXIP opening duo of Chris Gayle and KL Rahul notched a 55-run stand for the first wicket, before the side imploded to 101 for 9. Sportzpics
On a sticky surface, Manish Pandey wriggled his way past his half-century to steer his side past the 130-run mark. Sportzpics
Kings XI Punjab fielders had an abysmal day in the field, fluffing one chance after the other that hurt them dearly when they fell short by 13 runs in the end. Sportzpics
T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|D
|Pts.
|1
|
Chennai
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|2
|
Hyderabad
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|3
|
Punjab
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|4
|
Kolkata
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|5
|
Rajasthan
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|6
|
Bangalore
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|7
|
Mumbai
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
|8
|
Delhi
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
