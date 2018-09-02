First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Asia Cup Qualifier | Match 12 Sep 02, 2018
NEP Vs SIN
Nepal beat Singapore by 4 wickets
Asia Cup Qualifier | Match 11 Sep 02, 2018
UAE Vs MAL
United Arab Emirates beat Malaysia by 8 wickets
Asia Cup Qualifier Sep 04, 2018
MAL vs SIN
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Asia Cup Qualifier Sep 04, 2018
UAE vs OMA
Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. Cricket Photos

Hosts England wrap up series 3-1 with a 60-run win over India in fourth Test at Southampton

FirstCricket Staff, Sep,03 2018
  • 1/10

    England's Joe Root, right,leads his players from the pitch after England defeated India on the fourth day of the 4th cricket test match. AP

  • 2/10

    England's Ben Stokes, centre, celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Ajinkya Rahane lbw during play on the second day of the 4th cricket test match. AP

  • 3/10

    India's Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates getting 100 runs not out during play on the second day of the 4th cricket test match. AP

  • 4/10

    India's Virat Kohli, right goes to congratulate India's Ajinkya Rahane, left after he took a catch to dismiss England's Ben Stokes during play on the third day of the 4th cricket test. AP

  • 5/10

    England's Jos Buttler hits a ball from India's Jasprit Bumrah during play on the third day of the 4th cricket test match. AP

  • 6/10

    England's Ben Stokes slips as he tries to play a ball from India's Ishant Sharm during play on the third day of the 4th cricket test match. AP

  • 7/10

    England's Moeen Ali celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Ajinkya Rahane, lbw, during play on the fourth day of the 4th cricket test match. AP

  • 8/10

    India's Virat Kohli, left, acknowledges the crowd after scoring 50 runs not out during play on the fourth day of the 4th cricket test match. AP

  • 9/10

    England's Jimmy Anderson, center celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Cheteshwar Pujara during play on the fourth day of the 4th cricket test match. AP

  • 10/10

    England's Sam Curran leaps as he celebrates taking the final Indian wicket pf India's Ravichandran Ashwin as England win the 4th test match by 60 runs. AP




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all