Hosts England wrap up series 3-1 with a 60-run win over India in fourth Test at Southampton
England's Joe Root, right,leads his players from the pitch after England defeated India on the fourth day of the 4th cricket test match. AP
England's Ben Stokes, centre, celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Ajinkya Rahane lbw during play on the second day of the 4th cricket test match. AP
India's Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates getting 100 runs not out during play on the second day of the 4th cricket test match. AP
India's Virat Kohli, right goes to congratulate India's Ajinkya Rahane, left after he took a catch to dismiss England's Ben Stokes during play on the third day of the 4th cricket test. AP
England's Jos Buttler hits a ball from India's Jasprit Bumrah during play on the third day of the 4th cricket test match. AP
England's Ben Stokes slips as he tries to play a ball from India's Ishant Sharm during play on the third day of the 4th cricket test match. AP
England's Moeen Ali celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Ajinkya Rahane, lbw, during play on the fourth day of the 4th cricket test match. AP
India's Virat Kohli, left, acknowledges the crowd after scoring 50 runs not out during play on the fourth day of the 4th cricket test match. AP
England's Jimmy Anderson, center celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Cheteshwar Pujara during play on the fourth day of the 4th cricket test match. AP
England's Sam Curran leaps as he celebrates taking the final Indian wicket pf India's Ravichandran Ashwin as England win the 4th test match by 60 runs. AP