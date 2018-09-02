1/10 England's Joe Root, right,leads his players from the pitch after England defeated India on the fourth day of the 4th cricket test match. AP

2/10 England's Ben Stokes, centre, celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Ajinkya Rahane lbw during play on the second day of the 4th cricket test match. AP

3/10 India's Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates getting 100 runs not out during play on the second day of the 4th cricket test match. AP

4/10 India's Virat Kohli, right goes to congratulate India's Ajinkya Rahane, left after he took a catch to dismiss England's Ben Stokes during play on the third day of the 4th cricket test. AP

5/10 England's Jos Buttler hits a ball from India's Jasprit Bumrah during play on the third day of the 4th cricket test match. AP

6/10 England's Ben Stokes slips as he tries to play a ball from India's Ishant Sharm during play on the third day of the 4th cricket test match. AP

7/10 England's Moeen Ali celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Ajinkya Rahane, lbw, during play on the fourth day of the 4th cricket test match. AP

8/10 India's Virat Kohli, left, acknowledges the crowd after scoring 50 runs not out during play on the fourth day of the 4th cricket test match. AP

9/10 England's Jimmy Anderson, center celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Cheteshwar Pujara during play on the fourth day of the 4th cricket test match. AP