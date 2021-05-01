Firstcricket

Catch the best photos from the Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore

FirstCricket Staff May 01, 2021 15:20:25 IST
Punjab Kings were back to winning ways after solid performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore. They won the Match 26 of the IPL by 34 runs. Sportzpics

RCB won the toss and opted to field first. After losing the first wicket, KL Rahul and Chirs Gayle shared a good partnership. It seemed Gayle was destined to make a big one but he was dismissed after 46-run knock in just 24 balls. Sportzpics

Skipper KL Rahul remained unbeaten till the end. His innings of 91 in 57 balls, along with quickfire knock from Harpreet Brar ensured Punjab post a good total of 179-5 in 20 overs. Sportzpcics

Coming back into the side, Riley Meredith was at his best, bowling with speed and accuracy. He dismissed RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal with a ripper. Sportzpics

Virat Kohli loves chasing totals but Punjab Kings' left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar had other ideas. He removed Kohli at a crucial stage in the match to take his first IPL wicket. Sportzpics

In a span of seven deliveries, Harpreet Brar took three important wickets of Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers to turn his side's fortunes. Sportzpics.

In the end, RCB could make 145-8 in 20 overs. Harpreet Was the star for his team with figures of 3/19 in four overs. Punjab Kings occupy fifth spot in the table with three wins and four defeats. Sportzpics

Updated Date: May 01, 2021 15:20:25 IST

