First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 15 Apr 03, 2019
MUM Vs CHE
Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs
IPL | Match 14 Apr 02, 2019
RAJ Vs BLR
Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets
IPL Apr 04, 2019
DC vs SRH
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
IPL Apr 05, 2019
RCB vs KKR
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
  • 1/6
    Hardik Pandya starred with the bat and ball as MI defeated CSK by 37 runs to register their second win of IPL 2019. It was CSK's first defeat of the season. Sportzpics

    Hardik Pandya starred with the bat and ball as MI defeated CSK by 37 runs to register their second win of IPL 2019. It was CSK's first defeat of the season. Sportzpics

  • 2/6
    Deepak Chahar gave CSK the perfect start as he removed Quinton de Kock early on. Ravindra Jadeja and Imran Tahir also struck to reduce CSK to 50/3. Sportzpics

    Deepak Chahar gave CSK the perfect start as he removed Quinton de Kock early on. Ravindra Jadeja and Imran Tahir also struck to reduce CSK to 50/3. Sportzpics

  • 3/6
    Suryakumar Yadav helped MI recover after the poor start as he made 59 off 43, he was supported by Krunal Pandya who scored 42 off 32. Sportzpics

    Suryakumar Yadav helped MI recover after the poor start as he made 59 off 43, he was supported by Krunal Pandya who scored 42 off 32. Sportzpics

  • 4/6
    Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya went all guns blazing in the death overs and put up 45 together off 13 balls to lead MI to 170/5 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

    Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya went all guns blazing in the death overs and put up 45 together off 13 balls to lead MI to 170/5 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

  • 5/6
    CSK's top order endured a similar fate as they succumbed early on against some good bowling by Lasith Malinga and Jason Behrendorff. Kedar Jadhav struck a fifty but lack of support from other batsmen derailed CSK's chase. Sportzpics

    CSK's top order endured a similar fate as they succumbed early on against some good bowling by Lasith Malinga and Jason Behrendorff. Kedar Jadhav struck a fifty but lack of support from other batsmen derailed CSK's chase. Sportzpics

  • 6/6
    After batting blitz in the first innings, Hardik Pandya put in a great shift with the ball removing MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Deepak Chahar as MI conquered the battle against CSK. Sportzpics

    After batting blitz in the first innings, Hardik Pandya put in a great shift with the ball removing MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Deepak Chahar as MI conquered the battle against CSK. Sportzpics





fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all