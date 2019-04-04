1/6 Hardik Pandya starred with the bat and ball as MI defeated CSK by 37 runs to register their second win of IPL 2019. It was CSK's first defeat of the season. Sportzpics

2/6 Deepak Chahar gave CSK the perfect start as he removed Quinton de Kock early on. Ravindra Jadeja and Imran Tahir also struck to reduce CSK to 50/3. Sportzpics

3/6 Suryakumar Yadav helped MI recover after the poor start as he made 59 off 43, he was supported by Krunal Pandya who scored 42 off 32. Sportzpics

4/6 Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya went all guns blazing in the death overs and put up 45 together off 13 balls to lead MI to 170/5 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

5/6 CSK's top order endured a similar fate as they succumbed early on against some good bowling by Lasith Malinga and Jason Behrendorff. Kedar Jadhav struck a fifty but lack of support from other batsmen derailed CSK's chase. Sportzpics