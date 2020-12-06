Hard-hitting Hardik Pandya powers India to T20 series win over Australia
Check out the key moments from the second T20I played between India and Australia at the SCG.
India vs Australia: Visitors' pace battery and Smith, Warner's return will make it tight contest, says Waqar Younis
Waqar said Australia will come hard at India as they must be still hurting from the defeat in the 2018 Test series at home.
India vs Australia: Will bowl when the time is right, says Hardik Pandya
The flamboyant all-rounder, who is remodelling his action after a back surgery, is still not ready for that workload which is affecting the balance of the side, an admission that came from skipper Virat Kohli himself.
India vs Australia: Body language not great, Hardik Pandya not bowling affecting team's balance, says Virat Kohli
India made a dismal start to their tour of Australia, losing the first ODI by 66 runs here, chasing a mammoth 375-run target after Aaron Finch and Steve Smith smashed hundreds for the hosts.