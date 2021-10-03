Highlights, IPL 2021, RCB vs PBKS Full Cricket Score: Bangalore reach playoffs with 6-run victory Live Score, IPL 2021, RCB vs PBKS Cricket Score: RCB bowlers were good but the massive credit should go to Maxwell. On a tough wicket, he played a brilliant knock to ensure RCB put up a par total. Punjab Kings tried their best but once the opening partnership was broken, things became a lot tougher for them in the chase. They remain fifth on the table – 10 points from 12 matches.