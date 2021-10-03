Firstcricket

Glenn Maxwell, Yuzvendra Chahal shine as RCB qualify for playoffs after beating PBKS

Check out the best pictures from the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings

FirstCricket Staff October 03, 2021 20:37:10 IST
Glenn Maxwell, Yuzvendra Chahal shine as RCB qualify for playoffs after beating PBKS

Royal Challengers Bangalore became the third team to qualify for the playoffs after beating Punjab Kings by six wickets. Sportzpics

RCB batted first and were off to a decent start. Kohli was dropped twice by Punjab while Padikkal survived a close caught-behind chance. Here, KL Rahul is seen taking to the umpire after Padikkal was judged not out by the third umpire despite the ball brushing his glove. Sportzpics

Moises Henriques was named in Punjab playing XI and he repaid the faith. His figures read 3/12 in four overs as he took the important wickets of Kohli and Padikkal. Sportzpics

On tough pitch, Glenn Maxwell played a blinder to help RCB post a good total of 164. Maxwell smashed four sixes and three boundaries as he made 57 in just 33 balls. Sportzpics

Mohammed Shami picked three wickets in the final over of the RCB innings. Sportzpics

In the chase, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul shared a 91-run stand for the opening wicket but Rahul's departure made it a lot tougher for Punjab. Sportzpics

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled a superb spell to disrupt Punjab's chase. He picked three wickets in his four overs as Punjab fell short by six runs. They remain fifth on the table with 10 points. Sportzpics

Updated Date: October 03, 2021 20:42:13 IST

