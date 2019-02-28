Glenn Maxwell goes big as Australia clinch T20I series with seven-wicket win over India at Bengaluru
The victorious Australia team pose with the series trophy after completing a 2-0 sweep. AP
KL Rahul got India off to a brisk start with a 26-ball 47. AP
Rishabh Pant walks back after being dismissed for 1. AP
MS Dhoni struck a few lusty blows on his way to a 23-ball 40. AP
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni shared a 100-run stand for the fourth wicket in the 2nd T20I. AP
Vijay Shankar celebrates after removing Australia captain Aaron Finch cheaply. AP
Glenn Maxwell celebrates after bringing up his century. AP
Peter Handscomb and Glenn Maxwell celebrate after guiding Australia to a seven-wicket victory at Bengaluru. AP