ENG in WI | 4th ODI Feb 27, 2019
WI Vs ENG
England beat West Indies by 29 runs
AUS in IND | 2nd T20I Feb 27, 2019
IND Vs AUS
Australia beat India by 7 wickets
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 02, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
AUS in IND Mar 02, 2019
IND vs AUS
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
  • 1/8
    The victorious Australia team pose with the series trophy after completing a 2-0 sweep. AP

    The victorious Australia team pose with the series trophy after completing a 2-0 sweep. AP

  • 2/8
    KL Rahul got India off to a brisk start with a 26-ball 47. AP

    KL Rahul got India off to a brisk start with a 26-ball 47. AP

  • 3/8
    Rishabh Pant walks back after being dismissed for 1. AP

    Rishabh Pant walks back after being dismissed for 1. AP

  • 4/8
    MS Dhoni struck a few lusty blows on his way to a 23-ball 40. AP

    MS Dhoni struck a few lusty blows on his way to a 23-ball 40. AP

  • 5/8
    Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni shared a 100-run stand for the fourth wicket in the 2nd T20I. AP

    Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni shared a 100-run stand for the fourth wicket in the 2nd T20I. AP

  • 6/8
    Vijay Shankar celebrates after removing Australia captain Aaron Finch cheaply. AP

    Vijay Shankar celebrates after removing Australia captain Aaron Finch cheaply. AP

  • 7/8
    Glenn Maxwell celebrates after bringing up his century. AP

    Glenn Maxwell celebrates after bringing up his century. AP

  • 8/8
    Peter Handscomb and Glenn Maxwell celebrate after guiding Australia to a seven-wicket victory at Bengaluru. AP

    Peter Handscomb and Glenn Maxwell celebrate after guiding Australia to a seven-wicket victory at Bengaluru. AP





Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7224 125
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 South Africa 2960 118
5 England 2586 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

