Faf du Plessis turns saviour as Chennai Super Kings pip Sunrisers Hyderabad to enter IPL 2018 final
Faf du Plessis celebrates with Shardul Thakur after hitting the winning six. Sportzpics
Shikhar Dhawan is bowled off the very first delivery of the Sunrisers Hyderabad innings. Sportzpics
Dwayne Bravo does a celebratory jig after dismissing Yusuf Pathan. Sportzpics
Carlos Brathwaite's 43-run cameo helped Sunrisers Hyderabad finish on 139/7. Sportzpics
A Chennai Super Kings fan cheers for his team. Sportzpics
Rashid Khan was the pick of the Sunrisers Hyderabad attack with figures of 2/11 from four overs. Sportzpics
A forlorn Shreevats Goswami watches Chennai Super Kings players celebrate their two-wicket win. Sportzpics
T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|D
|Pts.
|1
|
Hyderabad
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|2
|
Chennai
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|3
|
Kolkata
|14
|8
|6
|0
|16
|4
|
Rajasthan
|14
|7
|7
|0
|14
|5
|
Mumbai
|14
|6
|8
|0
|12
|6
|
Bangalore
|14
|6
|8
|0
|12
|7
|
Punjab
|14
|6
|8
|0
|12
|8
|
Delhi
|14
|5
|9
|0
|10