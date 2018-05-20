First Cricket
IPL | Qualifier 1 May 22, 2018
HYD Vs CHE
Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 2 wickets
IPL | Match 56 May 20, 2018
CHE Vs PUN
Chennai Super Kings beat Kings XI Punjab by 5 wickets
Womens Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
INDW vs MALW
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Womens Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
BANW vs SLW
Royal Selangor Club, Kuala Lumpur
Faf du Plessis turns saviour as Chennai Super Kings pip Sunrisers Hyderabad to enter IPL 2018 final

FirstCricket Staff, May,23 2018
  • 1/7

    Faf du Plessis celebrates with Shardul Thakur after hitting the winning six. Sportzpics

  • 2/7

    Shikhar Dhawan is bowled off the very first delivery of the Sunrisers Hyderabad innings. Sportzpics

  • 3/7

    Dwayne Bravo does a celebratory jig after dismissing Yusuf Pathan. Sportzpics

  • 4/7

    Carlos Brathwaite's 43-run cameo helped Sunrisers Hyderabad finish on 139/7. Sportzpics

  • 5/7

    A Chennai Super Kings fan cheers for his team. Sportzpics

  • 6/7

    Rashid Khan was the pick of the Sunrisers Hyderabad attack with figures of 2/11 from four overs. Sportzpics

  • 7/7

    A forlorn Shreevats Goswami watches Chennai Super Kings players celebrate their two-wicket win. Sportzpics

