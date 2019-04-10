1/6 Faf du Plessis and Kedar Jadhav were there for CSK at the crease till the last run was scored and the home team had recorded the fourth successive victory at homeground in IPL 2019. Sportzpics

2/6 Deepak Chahar (extreme right) gave a brilliant start to CSK in the match after they won the toss and asked KKR to bat first. He removed Chris Lynn, Nitish Rana and Robin Uthappa upfront to dent KKR's chances early on in the innings. He was declared the Player of the Match. Sportzpics

3/6 Imran Tahir (extreme left) was yet again at his brutal best with the ball in hand. The leggie picked up crucial wickets of Dinesh Karthik and Shubman Gill to run through the middle-order of the visiting team. Sportzpics

4/6 Harbahajan Singh (right) shone for CSK, picking up 2 wickets while giving away just 15 runs in his spell of 4 overs. His brilliant spell of bowling helped CSK restrict KKR to 108/9 in 20 overs.

5/6 Andre Russell almost scored half of the team's runs on Tuesday as he scored 50 made off 44 balls. KKR, in total, could manage 108. Unlike his previous outings, Russell was calm at the crease and looked to play till the end of 20 overs. His plan worked and despite KKR losing wickets consistently at one end, they crossed the 100-run mark. Sportzpics