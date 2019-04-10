First Cricket
Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets
    Faf du Plessis and Kedar Jadhav were there for CSK at the crease till the last run was scored and the home team had recorded the fourth successive victory at homeground in IPL 2019. Sportzpics

    Deepak Chahar (extreme right) gave a brilliant start to CSK in the match after they won the toss and asked KKR to bat first. He removed Chris Lynn, Nitish Rana and Robin Uthappa upfront to dent KKR's chances early on in the innings. He was declared the Player of the Match. Sportzpics

    Imran Tahir (extreme left) was yet again at his brutal best with the ball in hand. The leggie picked up crucial wickets of Dinesh Karthik and Shubman Gill to run through the middle-order of the visiting team. Sportzpics

    Harbahajan Singh (right) shone for CSK, picking up 2 wickets while giving away just 15 runs in his spell of 4 overs. His brilliant spell of bowling helped CSK restrict KKR to 108/9 in 20 overs.

    Andre Russell almost scored half of the team's runs on Tuesday as he scored 50 made off 44 balls. KKR, in total, could manage 108. Unlike his previous outings, Russell was calm at the crease and looked to play till the end of 20 overs. His plan worked and despite KKR losing wickets consistently at one end, they crossed the 100-run mark. Sportzpics

    Faf du Plessis played the anchor role for CSK in Tuesday night's clash against KKR on a slow Chepauk surface, contributing with important 43 runs made off 45 balls. His knock was of high importance as other batsmen got out trying to score quickly on the slow pitch. Faf came, took his time and made sure he was there till the target of 109 runs was achieved. Sportzpics

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 6 5 1 0 10
2
Kolkata
 6 4 2 0 8
3
Punjab
 6 4 2 0 8
4
Hyderabad
 6 3 3 0 6
5
Mumbai
 5 3 2 0 6
6
Delhi
 6 3 3 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 5 1 4 0 2
8
Bangalore
 6 0 6 0 0
Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
